Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer-Institutions at the Minister of Health has said that the recent spike in the daily number of positive Covid-19 cases is a reason for concern.
Abdool-Richards, who presented a clinical update of the country’s Covid-19 status as at the end of Epidemiological Week 15, during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, stated that as at 4p.m. on Sunday there were 134 confirmed cases of Covid-19, resulting from test samples taken during the period April 15-17.
“The increase in the number of positive Covid cases resulted in the total number of active cases moving up to 847.”
She said that within the last 48 hours, Trinidad and Tobago recorded two more Covid-19 deaths, which took the total number of deaths to 153.
“We have noted a significant increase in hospital occupancy levels. For example, at Epidemiological Week 11 we had an overall hospital occupancy of two per cent. At the end of Week 15 we have seen a significant increase in hospital occupancy levels, up to 24 per cent.
“As far as ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and HDU (High Dependency Unit) levels are concerned, ICU levels have increased from approximately two to five per cents to 25 over cent over a three-week period. HDU levels have also increased up to 10 per cent, where we were previously somewhere between zero and four per cent between Weeks 1 and 11.
“Additionally and even more worrying is the trend of the seven-day rolling average of number of Covid-19 cases per day over a seven-week period. This trend resulted in cases that were approximately three for Weeks 1 to 11, then at the end of Week 14 we saw an increase from three to 32, and as of today at the end of Week 15, that number basically doubled to 77 cases per day over the last week,” Abdool-Richards noted.
With regard to the country’s vaccination programme, she said as at 4pm yesterday (Sunday), 16,462 persons have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“We do have the vaccine available now for persons who are considered high exposure and high risk, that is healthcare workers and the elderly (above 60 years). However, vaccines are just an additional layer of protection in the fight against Covid-19.”
Addressing the issue of the repatriation of nationals, Abdool-Richards stated that following the repatriation of 76 nationals from St Vincent and the Grenadines last Thursday, there will be another repatriation exercise on Wednesday, which involves returning nationals from Miami.
She said Caribbean Airlines has confirmed bookings for 128 adults and three infants, for a total of 131 returning nationals.
“The aim of these repatriation exercises would be to ensure the safe return of our nationals who are in the USA, Canada, Barbados, the United Kingdom and other countries, and to also keep members of their families and the population safe.
Abdool-Richards called on the population to observe the 3W protocols of wearing your mask properly, washing of hands often, and watching your distance.
“Additionally, given the increased number of Covid-19 cases, let’s avoid congregation wherever necessary, and let’s also stay at home and contact the Ministry of Health at 800-WELL or 877-WELL if we have any symptoms that may indicate Covid-19.
“Let’s keep ourselves, our families, our co-workers, and our country safe,” Abdool-Richards said.