There is a vicious cycle of crime in this country because the social ills are not being addressed, says acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Jacob said issuing more guns and turning T&T into a “Western town” is not the answer. What is needed, he said, is encouraging young men into productive, law-abiding lifestyles.
The top cop noted the men who invaded a Westmoorings home, resulting in the death of Nicole Moses, were young repeat offenders with long criminal records and who kept going in and out of the system.
“We express our condolences to the Moses family and also to the community of Cherry Crescent, Westmoorings.
“It is very unfortunate that a life was lost, but it is fortunate that the gentleman who had a firearm user’s licence was able to utilise it effectively,” he said.
Jacob lamented that in just two years, over 300 young men were arrested by police for crimes such as robberies and home invasions, adding they were granted bail, with many of them repeating their crimes continuously.
“In 2020, the police charged 137 young men for those kinds of offences. In 2021, we charged approximately 166. In 2022, we already arrested and charged 21 such persons,” he said.
He said there is a cycle of repeat offenders being in and out of the system without pause.
Jacob noted the ages of the two dead suspects were 21 and 24, and they were from Morvant and Laventille.
The Laventille man, he said, was known to the police and wanted for reports of robbery and home invasions in the Southern Division.
He had 13 charges, eight of which were pending before the courts.
Jacob said this man already had three convictions for such offences and was last charged in 2019 and granted bail.
He said the other person from Morvant had eight pending charges, ranging from robbery and home invasions and larceny. He was also charged with driving without a permit.
His last charge was in September 2021 for larceny and a home invasion in St Joseph and was out on bail.
Criminal minds
The Commissioner said there are many more young men with long criminal records.
He said one needs to pay attention to the social fabric of society, the communities and the broken homes.
“It (more guns) will not deal with the core issue in our society. The more they gun down is the more they will come unless we deal with the root causes of the dissident behaviour we have in the families. The neglect, the children who are fatherless; we need to create more positives in society to get these young men to get involved in things that are meaningful in life,” he said.
Jacob said the police have been making calls for entities across the board, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to do more work with families.
He said there is need for more youth camps to encourage the young ones into productive activities or else the cycle will continue.
The TTPS, he said, cannot be policing a social problem continuously.
Jacob said there is a problem whereby criminals have aligned themselves together and are working in gangs.
Urging vigilance, he said: “They drive around in residential areas and look at opportunities for any weaknesses that they see.”
He said these criminals observe and would watch people driving out of their driveways, so when the gate is opened they can enter.
He noted he recently spoke to a “patrol policy” that was implemented, and this will be launched as additional vehicles have been provided by the Government.
The Commissioner said the highway patrol will be increasing their manpower to ensure patrols in various zones.
Additional police officers on motorcycles will be patrolling the inner city and not just the main thoroughfares.
There will also be efforts to increase the police’s response time to incidents.
Traumatic effect
Yesterday’s incident will have a traumatic effect on people, he said.
“We are saying you have to be overly vigilant. We are asking persons to apply a lot of situational crime prevention measures, that means to say, harden yourself as a target. Make sure you observe what is happening around you; anytime you see anything strange, call the police,” he said.
He said people should work with the community police in their areas.
Jacob also urged people to be wary of the persons they employ. “Be careful with persons who you hire to come into your space to do work, that is crucial. Those you hire to cut your yard, to do carpentry or mason work, those you hire as maids and handymen,” he said.
“Be vigilant because there are persons who are looking and feel a sense of deprivation that they deserve more, and you have so they can in fact take it from you,” he added.
The top cop, however, said there has not been an increase in home invasions, as he noted yesterday’s event was the second home invasion in the Western Division for the year so far. He said 18 home invasions were reported islandwide for the year to date.