THE MINISTRY of Health has boosted the country's Covid-19 Coronavirus testing process with the acquisition of $23.9 million worth of tests and technologies.
The landscape of the testing will also change as by the end of the week, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said, as the Government moves closer to having testing to done at the San Fernando General Hospital, to accelerate the process for diagnosis of the potentially fatal virus.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh made the announcement at Wednesday's virtual Covid-19 media briefing.
Deyalsingh said that over the last 48 hours the Government had stocked and expected shipments of thousands more Covid-19 test kits, namely three types - the BGI test kits from China, the Abbott test kits from the United States, the Antigen test kits and the Gene Expert test kits.
For the BGI test kits the Government already has 8,000 BGI in stock, and an order for 20,000 costing $2 million is expected to arrive in October.
The Abbott test kits, despite challenges exporting them out of the United States, the health ministry has 8000 kits, ahead of schedule, said Deyalsingh.
He said that 3000 of these test kits have been sent to Southwest Regional Health Authority, and hopefully by Friday, Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing will commence in south Trinidad.
"This investment, not only represent an investment in money in test kits, it will really help us with our strategic objective of decentralizing testing. I'm particularly pleased that Southwest will now have the PCR machine and not only a machine, but everything that is needed - the training, the consumables, the test kits. So those swabs will no longer have to make their way to Port of Spain, to be tested there and then results sent down to San Fernando. This is going to be a real positive development for San Fernando General Hospital."
"The machine has been validated by CAPRHA by the test panel. They have trained the technicians; we have put the teams in place. So Southwest is going to have a significant ease. Those 8,000 tests, would have cost $4.2 million TT. And we have 28,800 coming in October at the cost of $9.3 million TT", he said.
Deyalsingh said that a further 2,000 were sent to North-Central Regional Health Authority where PCR machine, 2000 have been sent to the Medical Research Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago, and a further 1,064 will be sent to the stores of Trinidad Petroleum Holding Limited (TPHL).
The health minister announced that the Antigen test update, which should cost $8.4 million TT for 160,000 test kits, have been certified by Pan American Heath Organisation.
"The Antigen testing, will be the real game changer for the total decentralization for point of care. These antigen test kits are now certified by PAHO, the technology has improved greatly in the past two months where we can now trust these tests", he said.
Regarding the Gene Expert tests, Deyalsingh said that the ministry is exploring more and more avenues on these, and while he did not have exact dates and figures on these, there were some of these tests in the country.
Deyalsingh reiterated that one of the drivers of the second wave of the Covid-19 corona virus in the country were ill people in the workforce.
This has been proven over and over again. No office in the land from the highest to the lowest is immune from this", said the health minister.
"It is only a matter of time before we reach a million deaths worldwide, which will not be a good place to be, but I think it's going to be inevitable. So, we are asking employers to familiarize yourself with these guidelines which we have sent out since May 2020, and asking businesses and employers to do what is right, both for what is in the best interest of your employees because you want a healthy workforce. You want a workforce that is healthy and happy, that is well protected. A lot of the onus rests on you", he said.
"We want your customers and your clients to come to your places of business. We want business activity to pick up, and we want to have business continuity. We don't want to see business shutting down because employees are being allowed to come to work ill. So please avail yourselves to the guidelines. It is a very important way to dampen the second wave."