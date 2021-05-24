More men are victims of road fatalities compared to their female counterparts.
Speaking at Arrive Alive’s seventh annual virtual Road Safety Awards ceremony last week Monday, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Joanne Archie said 78 per cent of last year’s road fatalities were men.
“We have to start effecting behavioural change in the minds of those male drivers who let the need for speed get to their heads. Men often remark arrogantly that women are bad drivers but the data suggest otherwise,” Archie said.
Archie also noted that while driver deaths and passenger deaths, respectively, saw decreases of 16 and 23 per cent, at least five fatalities involved ejection of passengers from vehicles, which she said is due to lack of adherence to using restraint mechanisms in vehicles and a worrying practice of driving at dangerously high speeds.
Archie called for more enforcement of road traffic laws, particularly during late hours.
“There has also been an increase in these fatal accidents between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and while there was a corresponding decrease in fatal road traffic accidents of 28 per cent between 2019 and 2020, the data will justify the need for more night-time enforcement of the road traffic laws by (police) officers.
“These errant drivers who use the clear roads at nights as a reason to speed are not only a danger to themselves but other drivers and pedestrians,” she added.
There has been a 39 per cent and 38 per cent drop in accident and deaths, respectively, thus far in 2021.
“Errant motorists were issued 11,228 traffic tickets. Meanwhile, there were 19 fatal road traffic accidents and 21 deaths thus far in 2021, compared to 31 accident and 34 deaths for the same period in 2020, this represents a 39 per cent decrease in accidents and 38 per cent decrease in deaths,” said Archie.
“These successes can be attributed in large part to the sustained speed and DUI (driving under the influence) enforcement by the highway patrol units and the road policing task force. Another significant contributing factor has been the increased patrol capabilities and expansion by the motorcycle patrols. The planned introduction of spot speed and red-light cameras is another major initiative aimed at driver behavioural compliance and is welcomed by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to support roadway safety. We realise that despite our best efforts we still face an uphill task,” she stated.
Archie also noted the historical record low of 96 road traffic fatalities recorded in 2020, the lowest the figure has been in 62 years, with a 14 per cent reduction in fatal road traffic accidents, from 102 in 2019 to 88 in 2020.
“Also worthy of mentioning, that being said, there are still some worrisome trends we need to keep an eye on and continue to develop proactive strategies and campaigns to ensure they do not spiral out of control and diminish the gains we have achieved during these challenging times,” she said.
Road safety
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the Decade of Action for Road Safety, 2021-2030, will hopefully see a 50 per cent decrease in road fatalities, with emphasis being placed on lowering the statistics for people in vulnerable groups.
“The Ministry of Works and Transport has reconstituted the Trinidad and Tobago National Road Safety Council (TTNRSC) which will be responsible for vital deliverables toward leadership and action and will advance the realm of road safety,” he said. Arrive Alive president Sharon Inglefield said road crashes have been reduced by approximately 53 per cent during the previous Decade of Action for Road Safety, 2010-2020.
During Global Road Safety Week, observed May 17–May 21, Inglefield said Arrive Alive would join a host of global NGOs to call for a reduction in speed, with the theme “#Love 30 campaign”, which calls on the Government to fulfil their commitment to the Stockholm Declaration by including provision for a default speed limit of 30 km/h in built-up areas.
“Our road users deserve the right to safe and responsible usage of the roads, whatever the purpose,” said Inglefield.
Arrive Alive honoured 85 first responders and service men and women, as well as other road safety professionals in Trinidad and Tobago.
Thirty-eight persons from the Ministry of Works and Transport, 12 fire officers, seven persons from Global Medical Response Trinidad and Tobago, three officers from the Ministry of National Security, and 25 officers from the T&T Police Service were all recognised for their outstanding work in road safety.