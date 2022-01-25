More misery for granny

Three months after her home was mostly destroyed by a landslip, a Gasparillo grandmother saw it gutted by fire on Sunday night.
The furniture, appliances, and personal possessions in the home which Rajandaye Mohammed, 58, and her son, Sherwin, 41, occupied at Caratal Section #1, Bonne Aventure Road, were reduced to ashes and debris.
Rajandaye, a cook, said the house was fitted with electricity but the appliances were unplugged as they had not occupied the house since November.
“We lived here for 19 years but last year the house broke apart because of the landslip so we were not in the house on Sunday night. I got a call and when I got here everything was already in ashes. Everything burned,” she said.
The mother of three and grandmother of five said that she and Sherwin had been staying at relatives’ homes since the house became damaged.
“We could not walk in the house because the flooring was broken. The landslip caused the house to split. Since we could not stay in the house my son stayed by my sister and I stayed by my daughter. The ODPM (Office of Disaster and Preparedness Management) came and took pictures and a report but we did not abandon the place since the appliances were locked inside. We would come back every day and take care of the place, and clean up. I had everything in there – fridge, stove, bed, microwave. We were looking forward to rebuilding this year until this happened last night,” she said.
Rajandaye said the cause of the fire was not yet known and fire officers were expected to return yesterday to continue their investigations.
Quick response by fire officers
Rajandaye’s nephew and closest neighbour, Kenrick Nanan, said he was awakened by the smoke and heat.
Nanan said the high winds led to the surrounding trees to catch fire, and flames were more than 15 feet high.
“I awoke and realised the house was filled with smoke. I could not even open my door. I jumped through a window. I did not realise that the neighbour was calling me out to give me a hose to wet my house. The heat and smoke were terrible. I think I felt it the worst from my house,” said Nanan.
He said he ran to the house next door where his father, Roopchand Nanan, was asleep and he and a neighbour pulled out the elderly man to safety.
“The fire services reached quickly. My neighbour and I took my father out of his house because he was asleep. We were hearing loud noises like ‘pax pax’ while the fire was going. I do not know what was bursting in there. It was a quick response by the fire services but nothing could be saved,” said Nanan.
Fire officers of the Mon Repos Fire station led by Ag FSSO Jackson responded and extinguished the blaze.
PCs Blenman and Mitchell of the Gasparillo Police Station, as well as Crime Scene Investigators PCs Sooknanan and Dhuram responded.
PC Blenman is continuing investigations.
Rajandaye said she would like to return to rebuild the house and return to the neighbourhood where many of her relatives reside.
“If I could get some assistance to build again, I would appreciate it. Where else can I live? I am trying to return to live here, the sooner the better,” she said.
Anyone who is willing to assist can contact 310-7710 or 398-2721.