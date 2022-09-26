Lead agricultural consultant at Tropical Agriculture Consultancy Services, Riyadh Mohammed wants to see Agriculture given a larger budget allocation for fiscal 2022/2023, in order to see a national impact of food production.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Mohammed said while the average $1.2 billion allocation in the annual budget is not bad, more nutrition security and investments are needed.
“Public private partnerships are the way forward to secure more investment, to improve productivity, increase efficiency and grow profitability. The agenda moving forward should seek to improve the lives of our people, protect our planet and make a sustainable profit,” he explained.
Tackling high food prices
Some solutions to combat the high food prices situation that the Government should look at Mohammed said is to continue offering subsidies and incentives for farmers so that their cost of production remains at an affordable cost.
“Incentivize consumers to consume locally produced food that is certified safe and nutritious. Strengthen market agreements from farm to shelf to minimize additional markups, and for the consumers focus on meal planning, avoid food wastage and practice responsible consumption. Also to reduce the cost of livestock products, the solutions would range from feeding our livestock forages, non-conventional feed resources and crop by-products to lower the feed cost, which is the single highest cost of domestic livestock production,” he remarked.
Other issues the agricultural consultant would like to see addressed in the Monday’s budget, are the reinstallation of the Livestock and Livestock Products Board, financial support dedicated to the expansion of the Praedial Larceny Squad, along with additional investment and development into Agro Processing, Export Infrastructure and Food Safety Certification
Also, faster processing of land lease documentation for food production.
Continuation of Agri Expo
Mohammed believes that the Agriculture Forum and Expo, held last month, was a massive success, given the very short space of time to plan and implement at a regional level.
“Many business opportunities were presented and several stakeholders have shared their successes over the past few weeks, as the networking potential of the expo was greater than expected. I recommend that we have at least two of these expos per year and different locations, as this stimulates economic development and investment,” he added.