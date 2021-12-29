Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that contrary to the Newsday article on December 26 which stated that 100 nurses resigned over the past year in search of overseas employment, the national healthcare system has experienced an increase in its nursing staff.
Speaking during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, Deyalsingh stated that that the newspaper’s headline was so misleading that he continues to be taken aback by how health matters are discussed.
Stating that people will leave places of employment for a variety of reasons, the Health Minister noted that in the case of nurses it’s because they moved from one RHA (Regional Health Authority) to another, some migrate, some are on maternity leave, while others retire.
“So all those reasons will contribute to the numbers I’m going to give you now. From ERHA (Eastern Regional Health Authority) the number of persons who have left is 12 but what was never discussed is how many came into the system.”
He noted that the number that came in at the ERHA was 94, so there was a net gain of 84 and that side of the story was never told.
“NCRHA you had a net gain of 43 persons. Forty-six would have left for various reasons and 89 would have been recruited. North West, you had a total of 216 persons leaving for all the reasons I have discussed, but you had a net number of recruits of 285, therefore, you had a net gain of 69. At South West you had 59 leaving for various reasons but listen to this, 284 new nurses were hired, giving you a net increase of 225.”
Deyalsingh stated that the total number of persons coming into the system has far exceeded the total number of persons leaving the system for various reasons.
“In addition to that, just today I would have signed on to the recruitment of 40 extra Cuban nurses,” he said, adding that 25 Cuban nurses had been brought in around October of this year.
He stated that for the period 2019-2021 there was an intake of 7,227 nursing students with 410 having graduated thus far.
“And I’m told that almost each of those 410 have been incorporated into the public health system.
“So, I hope that gives a more holistic view of what is happening with both nurses retiring, on maternity leave, into an RHA transfer, and those who are migrating,” Deyalsingh said.
He also sought to clarify some of the controversy surrounding and incident on Sunday where over 100 patrons were discovered aboard a pleasure craft converted into “a floating restaurant”.
The organiser of the event, businessman Adrian Scoon, had written to Deyalsingh on December 26, stating he wish to convert their vessel into a floating restaurant and operate as a safe zone.
The correspondence to Deyalsingh reads, “Dear Minister Deyalsingh, we at the Ocean Pelican are writing to inform you that we have attained our Restaurant and Bar Licence and wish to convert our vessel into a floating Restaurant and, more importantly, as a safe zone.
“So, the letter did not seek permission, the letter informed me that they were doing this. So let me clearly state under Section 8 of the Public Health Rule, and we said this when we launched the safe zone initiative, that once you download the poster that you put up, that is all you need to do and you have agreed to operate as a safe zone. The Minister nor the Ministry does not give permission or authorization to operate as a safe zone.”
Reiterating that the letter did not ask permission but rather informed him that they were going to operate as a safe zone, Deyalsingh stated that is something he need not be informed of nor does the business has to seek authorization or permission to operate as a safe zone.