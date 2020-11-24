Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith met with representatives of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to discuss a partnership between the two organizations.
Griffith and Assistant Commissioner of Police Specialized Support Joanne Archie met with WASA Chief Executive Officer Alan Poon King and two other officials of WASA.
The discussions surrounded the need for greater police presence when employees of WASA engage in duties across the nation, the need for increased patrols at the water treatment plants, support during patrols relative to water restrictions, as well as the status of the approval of new uniforms for the WASA police.
Commissioner Griffith said that he would look into the issue of uniforms and provide feedback.
ACP Archie informed the officials that she was aware of the nature and scope of work which is undertaken by employees of WASA.
Archie assured the management of WASA of the continued support by the TTPS.
She however, noted that the concern may be one that arises when the jobs are on secondary roads and highways as these can somehow create traffic obstructions and by extension, pile-ups.
But such operations will be revisited with a view of having a more harmonious outcome for both parties and motorists.
On the concern of having increased patrols at plants as well as during water restriction patrols, ACP Archie said a conversation would be had with the Divisional Commanders.
She assured the visitors that the TTPS is committed to partnering with WASA despite the challenges which both parties may encounter from time to time.