There are 288 cases of Covid-19 at schools in Trinidad and Tobago.
This was the revelation made by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference.
Deyalsingh said based on information supplied by the Ministry of Education, there are 288 positive cases of the virus among students and staff at some 243 schools.
He said 23 of the tests done came back negative.
“As soon as we get more information from the Ministry of Education, we will bring it to you,” Deyalsingh said.
The Health Minister also lamented the current slow response to vaccination, noting that on Tuesday there were just 291 vaccinations among first and second doses as well as boosters.
He said to date, the country is still stuck on 50.8 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated, represented by 711,437 persons, with 690,748 having received a first dose and 151,124 persons in receipt of their booster shot.
He added that what is concerning is the very low number of boosters as well as the fact that 82 per cent of the Covid-19 patients in hospital are unvaccinated.
“So ladies and gentlemen, we ask you to act in your best interest, your family’s best interest, and get vaccinated.
“The vast majority of the deaths, in speaking to Dr (Michelle) Trotman this morning, is over 90 per cent, are mainly the unvaccinated and the un-boosted. We are also seeing a couple dialysis patients who are unvaccinated or not boosted, unfortunately passing away.”
He said that the message this morning is for those who are at particular risk especially the elderly and those with comorbidities, to get vaccinated.
“We ask these people if you’re not vaccinated to start the vaccination process, and if you’re not boosted, to get boosted because your level of immunity will start to wane and you’re going to be susceptible to Covid.”
Deyalsingh noted that it’s important to continue to encourage people to get vaccinated because even as we enter into the third year of the pandemic, the virus still maintains an unwanted presence.
“I distinctly remember on October 24, 2020, the Prime Minister was having his first press conference in Tobago to deal with Covid, and at that time we were giving the nation a sort of global picture of what was happening with Covid.
“At that point in time there were seven countries in the world that clocked one million cases or more of Covid-19. Eighteen months later, at the end of April, that has moved from seven countries with over one million to 61 countries around the world with over one million cases of Covid-19.
“So the Covid pandemic is not ending, it may be waning but it is not ending.”
He said the current global count of Covid cases is 514,763,538 while unfortunately, 6,266,199 persons have succumbed, with Trinidad and Tobago contributing to that figure.
“So we are asking people to recognise that Covid-19, even as we hope it transitions from a pandemic to an endemic stage, is still with us. It is a threat to your life. It is a threat to the livelihood of families,” Deyalsingh said.