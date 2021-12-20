Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said that while the Government plan to establish a few more vaccination sites to accommodate persons seeking to have their Covid-19 booster shot, those sites will come on stream next year.
“We are going to be adding some more sites early in the New Year especially for our public sector workers. Right now our health centre are 109, and I think the 17 mass vaccination sites are not even near a hundred per cent capacity.
Deyalsingh, who was speaking during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, said while there may be crowd at the vaccinations sites today because it’s the first day of a new week, by Tuesday or Wednesday the crowds go down.
“You might see as crowd in the morning but when you go by 1.00 pm. or 2.00 p.m. it’s a ghost town. So, the crowds tend to come in early in the week and early in the morning, but overall we have capacity to do three to five times the numbers we’re currently doing.”
Stating that they pay attention to the historic data to when they had the highest number of vaccines, he added that they will ramping up at that time.
“It doesn’t make sense to add sites now because those sites will be grossly underutilised and we simply don’t have the human capacity at this point in time.”
Seeking to clear the air on what some people deemed a mandatory vaccination move by the Government for public sector workers, following Saturday’s announcement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that effective mid-January all Government employees need to be vaccinated to access their workplace, Deyalsingh said: “The Government has launched no mandatory vaccine programme. There is no mandate to be vaccinated, persons make a choice. It applies to anyone on the public payroll in the public service or a statutory agency.’
He noted that the initiative does not apply to private security workers stationed at Government offices.
“So right now, it’s an expansion of a voluntary programme to have all public sector workers, whether you’re on the establishment, a contract worker or you work in a statutory body, that you are encouraged to get vaccinated and to start your vaccination journey by January 15. And we encourage people to start vaccinating today to save your life. This is basically a life-saving mechanism, it is not meant to punish anyone, because we can’t go on reporting 30 deaths a day. You realise 30 deaths a day no longer impacts on the population. What is the tolerance of the population before they act, is it 50, 100?
“So 30 deaths a day don’t seem to move the population again. Reporting that the A&E (Accident and Emergency) cannot cope doesn’t seem to move the population to want to assist us.”
Asked if the Government is considering further lockdowns especially given the fact that five cases of the Omicron variant had been detected, the Health Minister said that such a move is not on the table.
“I think both the business community, who have everything to lose, and the Government, who have everything to lose, the Prime Minister has said that further lockdowns after two years of this, is not the way to because we have vaccines.
“Because we have vaccines that could avoid having to go the way of economic ruin which will cause a whole set of socio-economic problems.”
Commenting on the opening of beaches which came into effect from 5.00 a.m. today, he stated that it’s a good form of mental and physical therapy.
“I’m glad that the beaches are open for that outlet because we’ve been cloistered for so long, it’s good for mental health for both Trinidad and Tobago.
“I’m happy but I don’t have a report as to how crowded the beaches are, so let’s all social distance wherever we are,” Deyalsingh said.