Brace for water shortage

Desalcott's desalination plant at Point Lisas

The Water and Sewerage Authority is advising customers in parts of Central and South West Trinidad, served by the Point Lisas Desalination Plant, of an unplanned shutdown at the facility on Friday.

This was due to a leak that has developed on the fiberglass clearwell system at the Plant that will require emergency repairs.

The owner and operator of the Plant, the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (DESALCOTT), is currently in the process of assessing the full extent of the damage, after-which an estimated timeframe will be given for the completion necessary repair works.

WASA will provide an update, regarding the estimated completion time and restoration of normal service, when this information becomes available.

Desalcott supplies 40 million gallons of water daily to the Authority which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad. This shutdown will directly impact the pipe borne water supply to communities in these areas. However, in order to mitigate the effects of this supply shortfall on operations, the Authority will implement the following measures for the duration of the shutdown:

• Increased production and re-distribution of supply from the Caroni and Navet Water Treatment Plants;

• Implementation of adjusted supply schedules;

• Increased water trucking capacity;

• Special emphasis and arrangements to supply schools, health institutions, homes for aged and other special needs organisations.

Areas to be affected include:

Caroni, St. Helena, Charlieville, Chaguanas, Cunupia, Carapichaima, Couva, Claxton Bay, Marabella, Gasparillo, San Fernando, Cocoyea, Union Hall, La Romaine, Woodland, Palmiste, Phillipine, Rambert Village, South Oropouche, Fyzabad, Avocat, Siparia, Penal, San Francique, Rousillac, Aripero, La Brea.

Customers are advised to closely monitor and manage their stored water during the period of the shutdown and to also manage their water use efficiently by reducing consumption. This can be done by eliminating wasteful practices, as well as repairing leaks at home and in business places.

For further information or assistance, customers are encouraged to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26. A limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, health care and educational institutions.

