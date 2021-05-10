Trinidad and Tobago is experience more deaths among women and younger people as a result of the ongoing surge in the numbers of Covid-19 cases being reported daily.
So said Dr Avery Hinds, Technical Director of the Epidemiology Division at the Ministry of Health.
Hinds, who was delivering an epidemiological update of the country’s Covid-19 status during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, stated that while the distribution of deaths were about 75 per cent male to 25 per cent female, a change has been noted.
“We’re seeing where the percentage of females among the death has increased (31.3%), and we are also seeing where whereas we would have seen deaths among the 60 and above age group accounting for about 70 per cent of all deaths, it now only accounts for about 65 or 66 per cent as there has been more deaths in the younger age groups under 60.”
Hinds, who also gave a backdrop on the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, said the country continue to see more and more cases daily from the end of March into early April.
“The country began to experience the current spike in between Epidemiological Week 10 and Week 11, which corresponded with the last week of March.
“At that point, having seen that increase in two consecutive weeks, we began to sound the alarm. We began to make note of the fact we’re seeing this upward trend, and we began also to warn the population about the risk of the spread of cases.
“At that point we were seeing cases that were concentrated in County Caroni and County Victoria. The contact tracing at that point had shown some activity that had been advised against but we understand that fatigue sometimes makes people do inadvisable things, so we had seen the bar hopping and the attendance at church when people were ill being part of the background of that contact tracing, and of course, transmission in both workplaces and at homes.”
He noted that as the tracking of the data moved from Week 12 to Week 13 to Week 14, not only did the numbers continue to increase, but the spread became more widely distributed across the country,
“So around that time we started to see more cases going from St George West to Central to East, that whole western into East-West corridor geographic area, in addition to continuing cases in Caroni, Victoria and St Patrick.
He said as they from Week 14 to Week 15, there was even more spillover and spread into the eastern part of the country such as communities like Sangre Grande, Valencia and Mayaro.
Hinds noted that as a result of that development the implementation of public health measures that limited gatherings, locking down of beaches and limit in-house dining at restaurants were activated.
“And then those measure became progressively more stringent as the numbers continue to rise. So against this backdrop we were seeing higher bars and implementing additional and more stringent measures.
“We’re now at Week 19, we’ve had just one day of Week 19 so far but what we’re seeing is that each week, 17, 18, has gone progressively higher and what we’re hoping at this point during the course of Week 19, some of those measures that we’ve been implementing begin to bear fruit and that we see at the end of this week a change in the trend. We can only report on that when the week is finished and we see what has actually come out of the system.”
In analyzing the trend on a monthly basis, Hinds stated that while the month of March had just 313 cases, there were 2,798 cases in April.
“Bear in mind that we’re reporting data up to May 9, and we have already nearly reach the total for the entire month of April, showing that increase in speed continued from April into May so far. So we do expect May (2,531) will exceed April, hoping that the breaking mechanism that we’ve put into place will diminish the amount by which it manages to exceed April,” Hinds said.
He stated that there has also been an increase positivity, meaning that the percentage of swabs that they do that come back positive for Covid-19 is now reaching around 37 per cent.
Hinds noted that the actual number of cases daily has shown a slight decrease in comparison to the daily projections.
“We are over the last few days starting to see a little bit of deviation, a little bit of slowing in terms of numbers but that could possibly be as a result of daily fluctuations, so we’re not claiming success there yet but we’re monitoring.”