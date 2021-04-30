A Moruga man was jailed on Thursday for larceny of a bicycle, gas tank and stove, and housebreaking.
Raion "Banton" Charles, 25, was sentence by Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine to serve 18 months each for two counts of larceny, and 30 months for house breaking.
The sentences are to be served concurrently.
The first victim reported that around 6 p.m. April 23 he secured his bicycle at his home, and the next morning, it was missing.
He later observed Charles riding the bicycle on the road.
The bicycle however, was returned two days later.
Upon returning the item, the man was in possession of a STIHL brush cutter along with a gas tank and fire cracker, items which were reported stolen by the other two victims.
PC Samaroo, of the Moruga Police Station, conducted enquiries into the reports and arrested and charged Charles.