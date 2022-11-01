Bevon Mollineau has been charged with the June murder of Anton Bacchus.
Mollineau, 42 of Edward Trace, Moruga, who was held by police last Thursday, is expected to face a Princes Town magistrate on Tuesday.
Mollineau was charged with murder following advice on Monday from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC, a post to the police's social media page stated. The charge was laid by constable Rampersad, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three.
Bacchus, 44, a security guard of Moruga, was near a bar in the area on June 2 when he got into an altercation with another man, the police's post said. He was stabbed multiple times about his body and died the following day while at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Investigations were supervised by Inspector Jones of HBI, Region Three.