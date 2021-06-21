A Moruga labourer who allegedly killed a Venezuelan man during a robbery has been charged with murder.
Anderson Hill, 25, of La Lune Village, was expected to appear before a Princes Town magistrate on Monday for the murder of Jesus Alexander.
A police report said that on June 8, a group of Venezuelans were at a beach along the La Lune coastline in Moruga, when they were accosted by a group of men.
The Venezuelans were robbed of a quantity of cash, jewelry and cell phones.
During the incident, one of the robbers shot and killed Jesus Alexander, of Boodoo Trace, Debe.
A report was made to the police, and a team of detectives, under the directives of Insp Anil Maharaj conducted investigations into the killing.
Investigations led to the arrest of Hill on June 16.
The investigation was spearheaded by Supt (Ag.) Sean Dhillpaul.