Help is requested by the public to find 17-year-old Precious Duntin.
Duntin of Moruga, was last seen on September 9 and reported missing to officers at the St Mary’s police post the following day.
She is of African descent, five feet, eight inches tall, medium built, light brown in complexion and has a shoulder length plaited hair style. Duntin was last seen wearing an orange and grey coloured jersey, a pair of blue jeans skirt and a pair of sandals.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the St Mary’s police post at 656-6606. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.