A businessman has been charged with receiving 16 bottles of Pure White Hennessy Cognac that he knew had been stolen.
The 47-year-old, from Picadilly Street, Curepe, was held around 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday at his business place in Morvant.
Officers from Piarco Police Station, led by PC Ali and WPC McShine, were conducting investigations into a robbery at a supermarket in Piarco on June 30, when they received information that some of the stolen items could be traced to a business in Second Caledonia, Morvant.
The officers went to the location and found and seized the bottles of alcohol.
The owner of the store was unable to give a reasonable account or receipts as to where he procured the liquor.
He was detained, questioned, and charged by WPC McShine.