A 41-year-old man was shot dead in Morvant yesterday afternoon.

Duane Alexander of Arneaud Avenue, Morvant, was said to be liming with some friends at the junction of Arneaud Avenue and Ramier Street, Morvant, when at about 4 p.m. a black coloured SUV registration number unknown pulled up alongside them.

Three men armed with firearms then exited the vehicle and open fire in their direction.

Alexander attempted to run to safety, opting to go behind a nearby shop.

However, he was singled out and pursued by the armed suspects.

Alexander was shot several times and fell to the ground.

The suspects then returned to the SUV and left.

The police were notified and a team of officers led by Cpl Oliver and PC Ramdhanee responded.

Crime scene investigators recovered and seized six spent 7.62mm shell casings; a spent .45mm shell casing; a live round of .45mm ammunition; four fragments; a projectile and one Lenovo laptop.

Police have no motive.

