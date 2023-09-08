A Morvant man was gunned down near a funeral home on the Eastern Main Road, Laventille, yesterday.
Police said that around 12.15 p.m., Emmanuel Parks, 26, of Romain Lands, Morvant, and a woman identified as his girlfriend, who were in Parks’ Toyota Corolla motor car, stopped near Simpson’s Memorial Ltd, a funeral home and chapel.
As he was standing outside the car, a silver Nissan Tiida vehicle stopped near him, a man got out and, using an assault rifle, fired several shots at close range.
Parks was killed on the spot, with a gunshot to his head and several about the body.
Officers from the Besson Street CID, Region One Homicide Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit examined the scene.