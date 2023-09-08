HTML div
Emmanuel Parks

shot at close range: The body of Emmanuel Parks lies on the Eastern Main Road, Laventille, near the Simpson’s funeral home, yesterday, shortly after he had been killed. —Photos: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

A Morvant man was gunned down near a funeral home on the Eastern Main Road, Laventille, yesterday.

Police said that around 12.15 p.m., Emmanuel Parks, 26, of Romain Lands, Morvant, and a woman identified as his girlfriend, who were in Parks’ Toyota Corolla motor car, stopped near Simpson’s Memorial Ltd, a funeral home and chapel.

As he was standing outside the car, a silver Nissan Tiida vehicle stopped near him, a man got out and, using an assault rifle, fired several shots at close range.

Parks was killed on the spot, with a gunshot to his head and several about the body.

Officers from the Besson Street CID, Region One Homicide Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit examined the scene.

Teacher arrested over ‘massage’

A primary school teacher was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly lured a pupil into his bedroom and gave her a massage.

The 47-year-old teacher was arrested for the offence of sexual touching of a child.

The arrest occurred on the compound of the primary school in Chaguanas at which he was assigned, and was carried out by officers of the Child Protection Unit of the Central Police Division.

Curb crime scourge now, say experts

With just under four months until 2023 comes to a close, concerns are being raised that this country’s murder toll may surpass the histo­ric number in 2022, with 606 murders.

Last year, criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad predicted that the annual murder toll could climb to a whopping 710 by 2030, if action is not taken to deal with societal issues and other causes of crime in this country.

