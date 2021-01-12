Two Morvant men were arrested for robbing a woman in Princes Town in December.
The suspects, of Second Caledonia, were expected to be charged with the offence of robbery and appear before a Princes Town magistrate in a virtual hearing this week.
The victim reported that on December 8, she was walking along a street at Cleghorn Village where the two men accosted her.
They stole her cell phone and an undisclosed sum of cash and jewellery.
A report was made to the Princes Town police and detectives traced the suspects to the Morvant district.
The suspects were detained by Morvant Police.
The men - aged 21 and 25 - were transferred to the Princes Town Police Station, and were expected to be charged for the offences in connection with the report of robbery.
This exercise was spearheaded by Supt Roger Alexander, supervised by Sgt Martin, Cpls Daniel and Duncan and included other officers of the North-Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) and Princes Town Police Station.