POLICE are investigating the death of a Morvant woman who was found submerged in a barrel of water, and a firearm with a spent shell near the body.
Shannon Whyte, 29, was found dead at her home at Mon Repos Road.
The discovery was made by her husband, Kerry Babb, 31.
Police said a gun with a spent 40 mm calibre was also found at the scene.
Whyte was employed as a sales representative.
At around 9.40 p.m. Thursday police responded to a report of a suspected suicide.
Babb told police that he arrived home around 9.30 p.m. and found Whyte in a blue barrel filled with water and contacted police.
Police observed Whyte submerged in a barrel with blood on her dress.
Crime scene investigators also retrieved found a firearm with a magazine, 20 rounds and one spent shell of 40 calibre ammunition.
Responding to the scene were Sgt Hosein, Cpl Lavia and WPC Timothy, as well as homicide investigators Ag/Cpl Rahim, PC Wren and WPC Whyte
Cpl Lavia is continuing investigations.