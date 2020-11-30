In the wake of flooding in Icacos, swarms of mosquitoes have emerged in the past few weeks, tormenting residents who say their lives are now consumed by an outbreak.
A video sent to the Express from resident Shaeeda Maharaj yesterday showed a number of the insects covering her legs as she went outside.
On a typical day, she says, hundreds of mosquitoes can be seen hovering throughout the area as residents attempt to “smoke out” the biting insects from their homes.
Outbreaks like this have occurred for several years without a solution, she said.
However, this year the numbers have worsened.
“This is getting ridiculous and it’s very disturbing. For more than a week now these things come out, you have to come here to see it. They come out all hours of the day and you will see smoke coming from every home here trying to get rid of them. Even though the homes are sealed off, they keep coming.
“The regional corporation came and sprayed but they kept coming back. We called the Ministry of Health but we aren’t getting an answer. Just this morning I went to work and there were hundreds on the ground. How are we supposed to live like this?” she asked. “We are afraid of what these things can cause—dengue, malaria. Every day it’s something we think of.”
Climate changes
Councillor for the area Shankar Teelucksingh said the presence of these mosquitoes has been a direct effect of Icacos’ rising sea levels and climate change.
Recent flooding created the optimal breeding ground for a number of insects.
“Icacos is under sea level and we have something called king tide. Whenever you have king tide, the salt water comes up through the main water courses and floods houses in the low-lying areas. “This infestation is the second hatch that comes out again after the flooding, so directly after the flooding there were large numbers and here we have a second set.”
“Every year for the past six years since I’ve been in council and I can go back ten years it gets worse each year. It is an effect of global warming and clearing of structures and plants and so on. All of these things contribute but the main thing is the high tide at the end of the year.” Being under sea level, when salt water comes up and you have the extra high tide and no restrictions on the coastline it comes straight in and takes a while to come back out,” he said.
He said that outbreaks of this nature typically fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health’s Vector Control Department.
But he said the ministry has had issues getting equipment and chemicals, and the Siparia Regional Corporation has taken steps.
“The Siparia Regional Corporation was notified and from (this) evening they are going to do some spraying in the area. This is based on the advice from public health officers, we have to spray every six weeks. If you spray too often it will affect human life and other insects. They are trying to spray this evening and tomorrow and next week they will do manual hand-held spraying,” said Teelucksingh.
He added that more permanent fixes for the insect infestation and flooding should be done through addressing climate change as a national issue.