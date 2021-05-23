Motee Sookram

Charged: Motee Sookram

Motee Sookram 43, of Rajpaul Trace, Legendre Road, Rio Claro, has been charged with the murder of taxi driver Radesh Kumar.

He was also charged for possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

he will appear in court on Monday.

On May 15, a homicide report was made which led ASP Douglas of the Homicide Bureau Region II Office and a party of officers to a forested campsite in Rio Claro where they discovered Kumar’s body.

Police were told that at 10p.m the previous day, Kumar was in a hammock at a camp located in the forest in Rio Claro with several other persons. He allegedly argued with one of them after which an explosion was heard.

He suffered an injury to his face and was unresponsive. The body was then allegedly removed in the hammock to an area away from the camp.

A suspect was arrested the following day by PC Colin Gillead, of Homicide Bureau Region II Office, along with officers from the Rio Claro Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and Eastern Divisional Task Force (EDTF) led by ASP Douglas.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM extends restrictions until July 4

PM extends restrictions until July 4

Public health regulations, which were due to expire today, have now been extended to July 4.

And Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday the Government is going to Parliament tomorrow to extend the state of emergency (SoE) for 90 days.

Rowley made these announcements yesterday, noting the Covid-19 numbers are still too high to relax any measures.

Deyalsingh: 1,000 Sinopharm shots for elderly in homes

Deyalsingh: 1,000 Sinopharm shots for elderly in homes

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has made a call for guardians of elderly people in long-stay homes to give consent for them to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

He said while the elderly are vulnerable to the virus, some are unable to give consent due to mental challenges and other issues.

Move to rotate docs on front-line ‘demoralising’

Move to rotate docs on front-line ‘demoralising’

The move to rotate senior front-line specialist staff from the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility is ­demoralising.

This is according to the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) and Tri­nidad and Tobago Regis­tered Nurses Association (TTRNA), who came out in de­fence of the medical staff at the Couva hospital yesterday.

+2
Funeral homes under strain from rising deaths

Funeral homes under strain from rising deaths

THE RECENT increase in Covid-19 deaths is taking a toll on staff at funeral homes.

More people are losing loved ones as Trinidad and Tobago battles a third wave of the dreaded virus, and David Simpson, funeral director at Laventille-based Simpson’s Memorial Ltd, says he has seen a 50 per cent increase “because of Covid-19 deaths”.