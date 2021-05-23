Motee Sookram 43, of Rajpaul Trace, Legendre Road, Rio Claro, has been charged with the murder of taxi driver Radesh Kumar.
He was also charged for possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
he will appear in court on Monday.
On May 15, a homicide report was made which led ASP Douglas of the Homicide Bureau Region II Office and a party of officers to a forested campsite in Rio Claro where they discovered Kumar’s body.
Police were told that at 10p.m the previous day, Kumar was in a hammock at a camp located in the forest in Rio Claro with several other persons. He allegedly argued with one of them after which an explosion was heard.
He suffered an injury to his face and was unresponsive. The body was then allegedly removed in the hammock to an area away from the camp.
A suspect was arrested the following day by PC Colin Gillead, of Homicide Bureau Region II Office, along with officers from the Rio Claro Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and Eastern Divisional Task Force (EDTF) led by ASP Douglas.