A mother of seven is suspected to have drowned at Quinam beach on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Sandy Mohammed, 37, a geriatric nurse, of Goodwill Road, Ocean Park, Chaguanas.
A police report said that Mohammed was at the Siparia beach with her boyfriend Kyron Hospedales, 36, Foster Road, Sangre Grande.
Hospedales told police that at about 6.55 a.m. he and Mohammed were sitting on rocks on the beach, then they entered the water.
He said they were bathing in about chest high-water when he left her and went swimming.
He told police that when he returned to the area where he left her, he was unable to find her.
Hospedales said he called out to her and when there was no response, he came out of the water and got a flashlight, then returned into the water to search for her.
When he found her, she was floating on the surface of the water, he reported.
He said that he pulled her out to the shore, and tried cardio-pulmonary resuscitation but she could not be revived.
Hospedales said he sought help at a nearby security office and the Siparia Police officers were alerted.
Insp Ramlogan, PCs Singh and Gellizeau and other officers of the Siparia charge room and CID responded.
The body was examined by a district medical officer and officers were told that there no visible marks of violence.
The body removed to the San Fernando mortuary pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.