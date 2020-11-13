SUPERINTENDENT of Police Roger Alexander has called on investigators to consider a domestic link in the killing of Indian national Shrikanth Iyer.
The security camera footage which captured the killing of Iyer on Tuesday night was viewed and discussed by Alexander and television show host Marlan Hopkinson on Wednesday’s episode of TV6’s Beyond the Tape programme.
Alexander said, “Gunshots started to erupt. He tried to escape, but he was already shot. Homicide Region III, take into consideration, a park, a female, the end of a relationship, and a man who cannot let go. Take those into consideration as you progress in your investigations.
“It is amazing that when someone calls off a relationship, one party sometimes is unable to let go,” the Alexander added.
Iyer, 36, was shot twice as he sat in the driver’s seat of his Subaru, which was found wedged between the front gate of the compound near where he lived at Purcell Street, San Fernando.
Police retrieved one spent nine millimetre shell in the vehicle, and eight others on the ground outside the car.
Iyer had exercised at Palmiste Park around 6 p.m., and was still dressed in his exercise clothing when his body was discovered by residents two hours later.
Originally of New Delhi, Iyer had resided in Trinidad for approximately seven years and was employed at construction firm General Earth Movers Ltd.
Detectives of Homicide Region III have obtained footage of Iyer’s dash cam from his car and other security footage to assist in the case.
Home security footage from a nearby resident showed that at 8.02 p.m. Iyer drove through the gates of the compound where he lived.
Wearing all-black clothing, the gunman ran through the open gates and went directly to the front passenger side of Iyer’s car.
As the gunman opened fire, Iyer attempted to get away by reversing his vehicle, and the front of his car slammed into a parked vehicle and the rear hit the gates.
The gunman ran behind the car and escaped in bushes at the side of the house.