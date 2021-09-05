A police officer attached to the motorcycle section of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch was killed following an accident with his motorbike on Saturday.
Constable Renard Ganga, 24 of Chin Chin Road, Cunupia was in his private capacity at the time, a police report stated.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that Ganga made contact with the rear bumper of a vehicle while heading along the Southern Main Road, Cunupia around 8.30 p.m. As a result, he collided with a Nissan Tiida.
Ganga was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility by ambulance and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. He died around 11 p.m.
The release added that Ganga enlisted into the TTPS on October 1 2019 and was attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, Motorcycle Section.
Senior Superintendent of Traffic and Highway Patrol, Wayne Mystar said in the release that Ganga was an officer full of energy and ambition who always sought to further develop himself and applied to become a regular police officer and a prisons officer. He was granted leave last week to prepare to enter into the Prisons Service on Monday.
He described Ganga’s passing as a tremendous loss to the Traffic and Highway Patrol and extended condolences to his family and friends including his parents, five siblings and his fiancé. One of Ganga’s brothers remembered him as “ambitious, free-spirted, loving, caring and happy. He was always there to help and he would put a smile on anyone’s face. He had a great sense of humour.”
Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, and the Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), also extended condolences on Ganga’s passing.