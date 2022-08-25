Motorcade re-routed

Police Commissioner (Ag) McDonald Jacob came in for criticism yesterday from David Abdulah, leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), after a motorcade organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA), with support from the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), was denied entry into Port of Spain.
While the top cop granted permission for the motorcade, which had a route from the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba to downtown Port of Spain, it was rerouted to Barataria.
“Let me say here, first of all, that this struggle is a very important struggle. It is a struggle for the survival of thousands of people. This struggle is a struggle for justice, it’s a struggle for life and I want to say Commissioner Jacob, what you have done today with curtailing the route to prevent this motorcade from coming into Port of Spain, to prevent the motorcade from even coming down the Eastern Main Road...that Commissioner Jacob is an act of repressing freedom of expression,” said Abdulah, who was speaking at the starting point outside the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
Stating that it was an act of repression of the rights of people to express their outrage and to express right to life and to livelihood, he added that the trade union movement totally condemned the decision.
“There’s no good reason to stop this motorcade from coming into Port of Spain as had been requested by the Scrap Iron Dealers Association. And to stop that from coming down the main road is a travesty of justice. If that’s the route you’re going then you better mash brakes because all you’re doing is following the bidding of your Prime Minister Rowley,” said Abdulah.
He said instead of trying to stop a peaceful motorcade of honest citizens from coming into town to express their views, Jacob should be dealing with the spiralling murder rate.
“With all the intelligence Mr Hinds (Fitzgerald) say you have, why you can’t deal with that instead of trying to repress people’s right to freedom of expression. Do your work, Commissioner Jacob, to deal with the real crime and allow citizens to enjoy their human and civil rights,” he added.
Abdulah said the decision to close down the scrap iron industry for six months was a wicked one.
TTSIDA president Allan Ferguson, who also addressed the motorcade, said he knows it’s a victory they will win.
“This struggle is not about the scrap dealers alone, this struggle is about workers because it have a lot of workers in the scrap industry too. It’s about Trinidad and Tobago,” Ferguson said.
Noting that the Government took away the livelihood of the workers in the industry without even putting some sort of assistance programme in place, he called on every person in the industry who has children to bring their children along with them as they take the protest to the homes of Government ministers.
“You see the Government and the ministers and all of them, we will be going by their house. Put the police to guard your house from today because we coming. These children will be hungry and we need help, we need help for them. We might be coming before school opens because we don’t have any books to send our children to school. We don’t have no food and no uniform. The protest will start by allyuh house and if allyuh don’t like it then let the police lock we up because in struggle people does get locked up. People does get killed in struggle and this struggle is a struggle because you intend to kill us, and we will struggle the hardest of the hard. We not going to take this struggle as small as it is, we’re going to fight,” Ferguson added.
He called on all scrap yards in the country to unite and fight this battle because it was an evil that was perpetrated against them.
“We have to fight this struggle and this struggle is going to end, but I know that it will have some causalities. And I’m saying we will try our best, but this industry I will never give up the fight. I’m saying again, I will never give up the fight. I will struggle with you all and I will stand as a leader, and I will stay strong as a leader. And if you think you will break us you lie. I will stay firm.”
During his address, JTUM president Ancel Roget also took aim at Jacob, stating that the issue they’re seeking to address is more important than any issue today and therefore it ought to have been given priority.
“Because if we’re talking about crime and gun and trying to ensure that people who earn an honest day’s wage, an honest living, that they get support that they will continue on the path of honesty and law-abiding, why would you prevent them from highlighting their issue in the nation’s capital,” said Roget.
“We call on you to revisit that disapproval and to ensure on the next occasion that we go wherever we go in Trinidad and Tobago to highlight this issue.”
He also accused the Government of planning to hand the scrap iron industry over to the elites in society.