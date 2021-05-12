A Chaguanas man was killed in after his motorcycle collided with a Sports Utility Vehicle on Monday.
Keon Paul, 26, of Enterprise Street, Chaguanas, was taken to hospital where he died.
A police report said that at around 2.20 p.m. a 64-year-old man in a grey Nissan X-Trail told police he was in the car park of Scotiabank at Cunupia when he noticed a motorcycle proceeding north along the Southern Main Road, Cunupia.
The man told police that the motorcyclist lost control and slid along the road, then collided with the front of his motor vehicle.
Paul sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility by ambulance.
He was later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police said that their investigations revealed that the motorcycle bore no registration plates.
TTPS said there have been 33 road traffic deaths for the year, compared to last year around the same time when there were 44.