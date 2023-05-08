Criminals attempted to rob a Couva motorist on Thursday night by blocking his vehicle on a road in Freeport.
The criminals in two vehicles blocked the front and rear of the man’s vehicle and, when he refused to surrender, they shot at him.
The motorist sped off and drove to the Freeport Police Station where he sought refuge from the police officers.
The incident occurred on Uquire Road.
The 35-year-old victim was driving a silver Kia Cerato when at around 10.15 p.m. a white Nissan Note stopped approximately 15 feet in front of his car, causing him to stop.
Moments later, a dark-coloured vehicle stopped behind his and a man emerged from the latter vehicle shouting out orders to exit the car.
The victim became fearful and instead sped off, and heard multiple rounds of gunfire behind him.
He drove to the Freeport Police Station where he saw several bullet holes on his right rear door.
PC Motiram and WPC Horsford visited the scene, canvassed for CCTV footage, made certain observations and received certain information.
Searches were made for the perpetrators, but no one was arrested.
PC Motiram is continuing investigations.