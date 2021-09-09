Prime Minister Mia Mottley has brushed aside a suggestion that her administration consider shutting down the island in the wake of increased cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19).
Mottley questioned the suggestion by the main opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP) calling for tougher measures.
“The clear implication is that they would like us to go back into lockdown. My question is where is the scientific basis for this call at this time?” she said, recalling that when the lockdown was implemented last year it was the only option available to the authorities.
“Today in Barbados and across the world, we have a tested and proven weapon in the form of the Covid vaccine, that too many Barbadians are reluctant or refusing to take. We have people wearing masks as they would necklaces and no matter how much we plead, they are still bunching up in shops and workplaces, as if social distancing is no longer a consideration,” Mottley said.
Latest figures released here show that Barbados recorded 69 new cases of Covid-19 from 1,303 tests conducted on Monday.
The health authorities said that the new positives comprise 48 people who are 18-years-old and over, 20 under the age of 18, and one individual whose age is unknown. There are 569 persons in isolation.
Since March last year, Barbados has recorded 5,486 confirmed cases of Covid-19. The death toll from the virus is 51.
The public health laboratory has, to date, carried out 275,511 tests. First doses administered under the National Vaccination Programme for Covid-19 number 116,546.
And 95,661 persons, or 35.3 per cent of the population, have received second doses of the vaccines and are now fully vaccinated.
In her statement, Mottley, who indicated that she is prepared along with her government ministers, to go door to door to get Barbadians vaccinated against the virus, said the opposition party “would be better off joining in the struggle to get more Barbadians vaccinated and therefore better placed to combat Covid, rather than proposing measures that are likely to bring greater hardship to those who can least carry the extra burden.
“When we lock the country down, as the Democratic Labour Party is proposing, the haves in Barbados will stock up and live comfortably for the two-to-three-week period, while the have-nots will suffer and, as we say in Barbados, suck salt.
“That is why we had to send care packages to more than 85,000 households. Does the Democratic Labour Party understand the social and economic implications of a lockdown at this time? Do they understand that could trigger a withdrawal of international flights for possibly the rest of the year? Do they understand the impact that would have on Barbados and Barbadians, let alone the economy? Locking the country down is and will not be the first, second or third option of this Barbados Labour Party government.
Mottley said that she was also at a loss to state whether there is community spread of Covid in Barbados, adding: “These politically-inspired and instigated sound bites need to cease.
“There are 287,000 of us living on this island and we each need to play our part in containing the spread of Covid. To date, more than 117,000 residents have taken the vaccine. That is not enough. That percentage cannot protect us. We are somewhere around 43 per cent of our total population have had at least one dose of the vaccine (and that is more than one in every two adult Barbadians). We need to take that higher before we can begin to breathe easier as a nation,” Mottley added.
