JOURNALIST and media mentor Joel Nanton has died.
At the age of 47, Nanton lost a long battle with cancer at the weekend. Tributes started streaming in early yesterday from former colleagues, friends and students who worked with Nanton during a career that spanned several media houses and communications.
Nanton also worked at the Express for several years as a journalist, including on its investigative desk and was an integral part of the paper’s internship programme. He was also the brother of Guardian Media Ltd journalist Sampson Nanton.
Condolences poured in yesterday from currently established journalists who emerged under the late mentor’s guidance.
Before his passing, Joel Nanton served as chair, Journalism and Media at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT), Ken Gordon School of Journalism and Communication Studies.
In its statement yesterday, COSTAATT noted Nanton’s passing “with deep sadness”, saying he was described by his students and colleagues as a “hard-working, committed and caring person, passionate about the profession of journalism and facilitating his students’ success.”
Nanton joined COSTAATT in 2007. “There are no words that can express how deeply this loss will be felt by all who knew him,” COSTAATT said.
Double tragedy
Yesterday saw a double tragedy hit the local media fraternity, with the passing on Sunday of Guardian photographer Anthony Harris.
Express Photo Editor, Robert Taylor, stated in a Facebook post yesterday, “As is typical of the journalistic life—while consoling myself over the news of the death of close friend and colleague Joel Nanton—I was informed of another. Joel will always be remembered for the passion and empathy demonstrated in everything he did. We had many great memories, having both started at very young ages...”
Express reporter Rickie Ramdass said, “He was harsh on me at times but it was for good reason. With me being a part of the Express’ Journalism Internship Programme back in 2007, Joel took me and six other interns under his wings and for the next six months pushed us to the limit to become the best journalists that we could become.
“At times, many times, I fell short and while he had the power and authority to remove me at anytime from the programme, he never gave up on me. I remember one time he pulled me aside and said: ‘Rickie, you know you are better that this. I know you have it you and you are going to prove it to yourself whether you like it or not,’ or words to those effect. Years later we remained in contact and he would sometimes still critique my articles guiding me on how I could have improved the article. Fifteen years since we first met, here I am still and I owe much of who I have become to him.
“Rest in Peace brother.”
Express Editor-in-Chief Omatie Lyder also extended condolences to the Nanton family yesterday, saying she remembers him as a true professional, always with a pleasant smile, imparting his knowledge to aspiring journalists.
She also said she admired the way he loved and respected his wife Hollene and was Godly in his everyday life.
Nanton was the father of three.
Valuing mentorship
Journalist Julien Neaves stated:
“That is truly sad. He was a consummate gentleman and had a passion for journalism.”
Former Express journalist Joel Julien, now with GML, also stated:
“This year marks 15 years since I have been in print media. And still when I introduce myself as Joel some people instinctively say Nanton in response. That shows the legacy of the man Joel Nanton and his impact on local journalism.
I had the honour and privilege of being trained by Nanton during the Express Internship programme. And it is that training and foundation that I credit for my career. But I am not alone, Joel lit the fire in many of this country’s journalists during his time in the newsroom and then as chair of the Ken Gordon School. To Sam and the entire Nanton family may God continue to give you all peace during this time. And to Joel’s trainees may we always remember his commitment to the tenets of journalism.”
Former Express intern Aabida Allaham stated:
“I awoke this morning to learn that a long-time friend and mentor had died.
Joel Nanton took on young journalists and taught them everything he knew. He oversaw Express’ internship programme, which saw the rise of many talents in the media and communications industry, including myself.
In many ways, I valued his mentorship most after I left journalism. We would talk and he’d share his latest adventures, his chuckling observations and his leadership nuggets.
Great mentors, I’ve realised, don’t tell you what to do; they find ways to bring out the best in you. And Joel taught me not to hover and micromanage, but to offer thought-provoking perspective. His presence will surely be missed.”
In its statement on the passing of Nanton, the Guardian stated: “We the management and staff of Guardian Media Ltd join the rest of the local media fraternity in mourning the loss of Mr Joel Nanton who was a beloved journalist, mentor, teacher, and the brother of Sampson Nanton our Lead Editor Content.
Joel’s impact on the development of the current cadre of local media practitioners through his many years as an educator and mentor will not soon be forgotten.”