A prison inmate who allegedly recorded a video inside the prison compound has been charged with a series of offences.
Steve McGuillvery was charged with possession of a cellular phone inside the Port of Spain Prison, possession of a mobile SIM card, making a video recording inside the prison and transmitting a video recording from inside the prison by electronic communication for simultaneous reception outside the prison, all without the written authorisation of the Commissioner of Prisons.
A police report said that on June 10, prisons officers attached to the Port of Spain Prison, reported certain breaches of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Law Enforcement Officers) Act No. 25 of 2019, allegedly committed by Mc Guillvery, to officers of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department (POS CID).
Investigations by Cpl Masleir of the POS CID led to the charges being laid on July 13.