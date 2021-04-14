Movietowne cinemas will be closed for the next three weeks.
The announcement came shortly after Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced new restrictions to curb the growing number of Covid-19 coronavirus positive cases.
The minister stated that from midnight, for the next three weeks, there will be no more in-house dining at restaurants, bars, casinos and cinemas.
All beaches were also closed.
In a statement, Movietowne stated that following the directive from the government on Wednesday, Movietowne cinemas will be closed.
The date for re-opening will be announced in a subsequent notice, it stated.
"We therefore ask that you follow the advice and guidelines issued by the Government, maintain social distancing, minimize risk exposure and observe the mandatory hygienic practices," it stated.
Last month, police were called to Movietowne in Port-of-Spain to disperse a large crowd of patrons.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and Movietowne owner, Derek Chin, called on parents to be more responsible.