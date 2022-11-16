PORT OF SPAIN burgesses and residents of Shanghai, China, are to mutually benefit in areas like finance, tourism, commerce and sport from the twinning of both cities.
So said Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez while delivering remarks before a Letter of Intent (LoI) signing ceremony between Shanghai and Port of Spain to become sister cities, at City Hall, Knox Street, yesterday.
On a wider scale, the twinning exercise involving Port of Spain and Shanghai is expected to foster better relations for both nations.
Tuning in via Zoom during the event, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng echoed a similar sentiment of cooperation and collaboration. He outlined three suggestions—enhancing economic, cultural and sporting activities; tapping into their brilliant and artistic talents; and entertaining each other with the unique existence.
Gong Zheng lauded Trinidad and Tobago as China’s greatest trading partner in the Caribbean.
Seated at the mayor’s head table were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China Fang Qiu and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. Across in Shanghai, Gong Zheng’s head table comprised Ma Chunlei, secretary general, Shanghai Municipal People’s Government; Bai Zhaoijan, deputy director, Foreign Affairs Office; and Xue Yong Sheng, deputy president, Shanghai Construction Group.
Also present in Port of Spain were Deputy Mayor Hillan Morean, chief executive officer Annette Stapleton-Seaforth and council members, along with Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, Energy Minister Stuart Young, Port of Spain South Member of Parliament Keith Scotland and China embassy official Michael Zhang.
Accompanied by nimble Chinese dancers, Junior Bisnath and his Moko Jumbies created a stir. And a pannist played a medley, including David Rudder’s “Trini To D’ Bone”.
After the signing, Martinez and Fang Qiu cut the ribbon leading to an eclectic photo exhibition featuring both countries.
Practical assistance
In his address, Martinez said: “It takes a long time to grow an old friend. It’s my distinct privilege to sign the LoI. Cities were able to work together in the areas of finance, tourism and sport. Both Port of Spain and Shanghai will officially sign on to areas of trade, finance and education. Chinatown (Charlotte Street) is the first of its kind in Latin America and the Caribbean.
“Shanghai is famous for its art and fashion. Port of Spain boasts limitless creativity, festivals and thriving business. There are plans to further the relationship.”
And Martinez thanked Shanghai for rendering practical assistance when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
“No greater example...when the world was going through its crisis, the two cities met. The social and economic input was to achieve the common good of safe, healthy cities,” he said.
The mayor thanked Fang Qiu for his leadership and care towards the citizenry.
In his address, Fang Qiu said: “Shanghai epitomises the transition from start up towards great prosperity. It has a blend of traditional culture and modern life. It is important for China’s opening up to the outside world and development.”
In his remarks, Browne said in May 2018, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley vocalised his support for the twinning of Port of Spain and Shanghai.
“He spoke about the lion and the mouse (Aesop’s Fable). The favour done for the mouse benefited the lion. I leave it to you to figure out who is the lion and who’s the mouse,” he said.
One-stop shop
Gong Zheng, who has been in office since 2020, recently oversaw the launch of the Shanghai International Sister Cities Hub Project, which covers 92 cities from 59 countries and regions globally. Launched in September 2022, the programme aims to build a one-stop service platform for exhibition, trade and communications of sister cities’ economy, trade, culture and technology.
He said: “It’s a great place to meet you finally. During the unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19, Shanghai withstood the pressure, we showed resilience. The outbreak concentrated first in the centre. For the last nine months, multi-national corporations have been in Shanghai. We have accelerated efforts...exploring a paradigm of Chinese manufacturing products. Trinidad and Tobago is a very important partner of China in the Caribbean.”