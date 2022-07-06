Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal yesterday issued a warning about giving police the power to return to an investigation after an acquittal, especially after the chaos that unfolded on Monday.
He was speaking at the Parliament sitting during the debate of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Criminal Proceedings) Bill, 2021.
Moonilal cited a provision of the bill which stated that a senior superintendent will have this power.
“You are giving police this type of right to return to an investigation after an acquittal because they have found compelling evidence which is so compelling that it may vaporise before you go to the DPP. So you have to act now,” he said.
“This may work in countries that have a high level of confidence in the Police Service and in this country, with great respect, policemen do not have confidence in policemen, forget the rest of the population,” he said.
He warned that on Monday there was mayhem stemming from distrust in the police.
“Yesterday (Monday) that madness and mayhem had at the root the loss of confidence in the police, whether they are right or wrong, I am not pronouncing,” he said.
Moonilal said a reporter stated that when he was in Port of Spain he was being pelted because people thought he was police.
“Amazingly, the protestors apologised to him when they found out he was not police—that is a lack of confidence. So you cannot introduce laws like this that gives the power to police after an acquittal to go back and arrest and search and detain and so on, when you do not have the requisite public confidence,” he said.
He said the role of the Government is to not only hand over resources to the police, but to guide with policy and programmes to ensure if confidence is an issue, it is lifted. “When Gary Griffith was there, there was a 47-per cent confidence in the Police Service. That has gone because he has gone. Maybe he comes back, I don’t know,” he said.
He said the senior superintendent should not have this power with respect to re-trials.
Moonilal said if there is new evidence or an issue for a re-trial, that should go before the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who can look at it and decide whether he agrees or not.
He also questioned whether the DPP was consulted on the legislation.
This bill, he added, may allow for abuse of process which the court ought to protect itself from.
Moonilal said further that he expected the Government’s priorities to be different following Monday’s fiery protests.
“In the context of rampant crime, in the context of what we saw in the last 24 hours or so, one would think that there would be an order of priority in reform... therefore you would come to the House with some priority in terms of what you want to do to deal with the crisis that we face,” he said.