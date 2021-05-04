Opposition Member of Parliament for Cumuto/Manzanilla, Dr Rai Ragbir, says his family has been directly affected by the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus, as his grand father-in-law was among the six deaths reported by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, Ragbir said his relative had lost his battle to Covid-19 at the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility for 21 days.
He passed away on Tuesday morning.
“I DID NOT EXPECT IT….NOR WAS I PREPARED FOR SUCH NEWS….even in the midst of a Global Pandemic….that someone so close to home would fall prey to this dreaded virus,” he wrote.
Ragbir, a medical doctor, said he had now experienced the loss and pain felt by other families who had lost loved ones to Covid-19.
“To all those who have lost loved ones, you to have experienced the pain and agony of it, “HITTING CLOSE TO HOME”….I join with you in solidarity, I share in your loss, I lift up your countenance towards the Almighty, acknowledging that "HIS WILL BE DONE,” he said.
His relative, Ragbir said, was a delight to be around and gave “sheer joy and laughter” to everyone around him.
“It became routine…..but as a medical practitioner, how do you treat with and accept the reality that one near and dear to you have succumbed to the very ailment that you guarded your patients about and against….in other words, when it hits home, you are never prepared to fully accept the reality that it could have happened to me,” he said.
Last month, Ragbir was among the Opposition MPs to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
Ragbir said he has been having community consultations on the advantages of the Covid vaccine.