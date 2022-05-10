Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called on National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to answer whether his official vehicle was damaged by gunfire.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting last night, Moonilal shared a photograph purporting to be the vehicle belonging to Hinds and asked whether it has undergone repairs for gunshot fire at the army base in Camp Ogden.
Noting that the vehicle is “bullet-proof” Moonilal called on Hinds to provide answers to several questions he rolled out:
• Was the gunshot damage inside or outside the vehicle?
• Was it a case of negligent discharge?
• Who discharged a firearm in or around that asset?
• If it was a soldier, was this reported? Was the soldier suspended and relieved of his weapon?
• Was any report made on the discharge of a round of ammunition?
• Has an investigation been launched into the conduct of any soldier or VIP security detail member into this incident ?
• If this was not the negligent discharge of a member of the Defence Force; who committed this offence ?
• Did it occur inside the vehicle ?
• What is the cost of the repair of this state asset?
• Was this reported to the TTPS? If so, when?
• Was the life of the Minister of National Security and or any Defence Force personnel threatened by an alleged negligent discharge?
Shameful and disgusting
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar issued a release yesterday stating that Hinds’s comments with respect to sexual assault victims were “reprehensible, shameful, and disgusting” and provide proof he is unfit for the position he holds.
“Providing no evidence to substantiate his outlandish claims, Hinds is now telling the nation that unsolved sexual crimes are due to victims making deals with criminals. This Rowley government is taking victim blaming to a new obscene and appalling level,” stated Persad-Bissessar.
Persad-Bissessar stated that sexual assault and rape are serious crimes that should never be callously dismissed.
She added there are a raft of reasons currently preventing victims from coming forward, chief among them is a lack of trust in the justice system.
Hinds’ comments, she stated, will further erode the work being done to encourage victims to come forward, and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.
“With these reprehensible statements Fitzgerald Hinds has now crossed a line from which there can be no return. No responsible prime minister can allow a minister who accuses victims of sexual assault and rape of profiting from said assault to remain as National Security Minister. Fitzgerald Hinds has disgraced himself and the office he holds. He must go now,” she said.