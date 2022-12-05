Following a tour of his landslip-ravaged constituency, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh is sounding an urgent call for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to respond to the cries of thousands of residents marooned in communities now disconnected from other parts of the country.
And he is questioning whether Government’s $100 million allocation for landslide and road reinstatement works would be sufficient for the devastation caused by recent flooding.
Last week Indarsingh, along with Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong, walked through the affected areas, where landslides have taken down the roadway. The Gran Couva main road, linking the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway to Tabaquite and Rio Claro is impassable and at least one community in Indian Walk, Couva, is inaccessible.
Residents say homes were on the verge of collapse, with at least two families having to evacuate their properties. And farmers have no access to their agricultural lands in Tortuga.
In a media release on Friday, Indarsingh said during his tour of the affected areas residents had one question, “Where is Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley?”
Indarsingh said the prime minister had “ghosted” citizens.
“As we toured from house to house, street to street, and community to community, the cry was common, ‘Where is Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley? Dr Keith Rowley, who earlier in his administration pleaded with the citizens in Central Trinidad to ‘Give the PNM a chance’ is yet to be seen anywhere in flood-stricken areas to stand with our citizens in their time of crisis. He has not been seen in the East, nor the West, nor the North nor the South, nor in Central Trinidad. He has not even been seen in Tobago,” he said.
Indarsingh said the absence of the prime minister from the scene of “sadness, crisis, disaster, emergency and urgent need” revealed he was “callous, insensitive, selfish, anti-people, anti-Central Trinidad, stooge of big business who takes joy in the self-importance that he feels when he snubs the poor, the downtrodden, the humble and the hard-working”.
He asked why, in this time of national emergency and calamity, the prime minister would turn his back on the people surfacing occasionally only on social media.
“The election of such an anti-poor, anti-patriotic, anti-compassionate, anti-community, anti-country excuse of a Prime Minister is the greatest mistake that was ever made by the electorate of his country. Once referred to as a raging bull, Dr Keith Rowley is now a sleeping sloth in the face of crisis in this country,” he said.
Indarsingh said the prime minister had displayed similar “disinterest” in the state of crime in the country.
And regarding the announcement that grants would be paid to flood victims and farmers affected by this latest disaster, Indarsingh said, “it is a little too late.”
“The Prime Minister’s announcement of $40 million to the National Flood Relief Programme, $100 million for road rehabilitation and landslide repair and $10 million for agricultural relief does little in inspiring confidence that this crisis is being urgently attended to.
We in the Opposition have been consistently begging and pleading with this Government to deal with a number of landslips, crumbling roads, collapsing bridges and other poor infrastructure.
This announcement of relief is pathetically reactionary, and much could have been avoided had the Prime Minister heeded the calls of the Opposition to undertake effective, proactive and quality repairs in regions where water damage and soil movement have been evident for the past seven years,” he said.