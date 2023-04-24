The Ministry of Public Administration (MPA) is moving forward with developing a comprehensive Remote Work Policy for the civil service.
In April, a “Request for Proposals (RFP) for Consultancy for the Development of a Remote Work Policy for the Trinidad Civil Service” Tender Notice was shared across print, online, and social media platforms.
The Ministry in a news release on Friday said it, has created an eBOX online platform at https://eboxtenders.com/mpa for interested persons or firms to easily access the Terms of Reference and gain further clarification. The deadline for submissions is May 31st, 2023, at 4 p.m.
Minister of Public Administration Allyson West, in a news release on Thursday said the focus is on developing an inclusive, comprehensive policy, with guidelines that are fair and progressive. She underscored that the Remote Work Policy must not compromise productivity nor the quality of service provided to the public.
She added, that the MPA is working closely with the Ministry of Labour to develop a policy that ensures employees are protected and provided with options.
West said: “To develop a forward-thinking, proactive framework, we must consider several issues, bearing in mind that not every employee meets the criteria to work remotely. So, it’s not just about monitoring an employee’s progress online, but also about being proactive in ensuring that there is a framework that adequately addresses all relevant issues from the nature of the job, to the readiness of the agency’s platform and clearly identifies the remote location requirements to accommodate remote work activity.
Above all it is critical to ensure that remote work is consistent with GORTT’s drive to improve the provision of public services to our citizens and other stakeholders.” The Ministry of Public Administration proactively partners with stakeholders to strengthen the public service workforce, provide safe and comfortable accommodation solutions and enable digital services that work, the release stated
Visit https://mpa.gov.tt to learn more.
Training for Public Service
Meanwhile, the MPA recently launched its Change Management Training for the Public Service.
It stated, to ensure a proactive, customer-focused public service, the Ministry of Public Administration launched a Change Management Training Programme on March 27, 2023 at the Old Fire Station, Hart Street, Port of Spain.
The staff and management of six ministries attended the first in a series of programmes which were facilitated by Anthony Watkins of Odyssey Consulting Inc.
The first cycle of the Change Management Strategic Framework for A Transformation-Enabled Trinidad and Tobago Public Service programme was launched with 64 participants from the Ministries of Health, Planning and Development, Youth Development and National Service, Sport and Community Development, Social Development and Family Services, Agriculture, Land and Fisheries and Public Administration, it stated.
This year, all 23 Government Ministries, will take part in the transformative initiative, the ministry said.
The three-month sessions include multi-faceted modules for managers and staff, divided into working groups.
“This transformative Change Management Framework will ensure a strategic and coordinated approach to preparing and equipping the leadership and staff of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to deliver change in public service delivery,” West said.
She added, “We have our eyes on the prize and service excellence is the goal. This programme will embed a proactive cultural framework that is results-oriented and performance-driven. We have a multi-faceted strategic approach: enhancing our eHRM system, our Human Resources and Performance Management systems, so that we can assess and then reward those who are consistently customer-focused and results oriented; enabling the digitalisation of services to citizens; and the roll-out of the Citizen Feedback Survey to measure our progress.”