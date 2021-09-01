THERE was a time in South Trinidad’s past when bush rum connoisseurs knew exactly where to find the best babash. It was brewed in the stills near Monkey Town, Indian Walk, and Fifth Company.
While the district police were never very good at solving crime, they harassed “tusty” customers and arrested enough of the moonshiners to effectively end the business, which earned a colourful reputation for the place which came to be known as “De Mang”.
This is the area you will find 87-year-old Dennis Akers and his $800 car.
The car you would immediately recognise—a never repainted, original engine, British-manufactured 1960s-era Austin Cambridge parked roadside, defying time and the tropical weather.
Akers you would walk right by.
It appears he stopped ageing 50 years ago.
The man is muscled to the extent that he could enter a body-building contest today.
But this is not from gym and steroid muscle.
This is from working harder than most of us will ever.
Not that Akers would change anything about his past decision.
The man laughed through the entire chat with the Express some time back, when we went there asking about the owner of the old car and if it was for sale.
It turns out that Akers has been developing that physique since childhood, when, with his uncles, he was already pulling logs from miles inside the Cats Hill forest in Moruga (mahogany, crapaud, mora, sand box), the most expensive ($20 a board foot) used as planks for bridges.
Any extra time Akers had, he spent clearing the land to plant food.
Man of many wives
And for recreation, this logger would end up training at Bhola Gordon’s boxing gym in Princes Town, sparring with the legendary boxer Yolande Pompey and Alloy Marcano, earning his boxing licence at age 20, which allowed him to legally beat up people all over the country, for money.
A bois man and drummer, Akers also regularly whacked people over the head with a piece of poui during stick-fighting competitions.
And he also apparently beat at least one person, for free, in a pre-Independence street brawl in Port of Spain for which he was charged with wounding with intent, and spent 19 days in jail before bail was posted and the case later dismissed.
Those 19 days were probably the longest span he was away from a woman.
He never married but had eight “wives”, at least 21 proven, probably 24, and possibly as many as 27 children, some of whom were born days apart.
The eldest is 67, the youngest in her 30s.
He has lost track of the number of great-grandchildren, but believes his offspring could easily be an entire polling station.
He later settled down with a ninth madam and the times we spoke with him, he was content, enjoying the latter part of his life as a farmer and hunting in the forests he once logged.
The Austin Cambridge
And that’s where that Austin Cambridge comes in.
The British, who lovingly restore these antiques and use them only for car shows and displays, would be horrified, but also thoroughly impressed, by Aker’s ultimate road test of that car.
That’s because he has taken it bumping through rutted forest trails and mud tracks, powering up steep hills with four hunting partners and a trunk full of wild meat.
And it never once failed to get them back home.
Akers purchased that car in 1971 or thereabouts.
He had been driving it ever since.
It was bought, he said, by a timber-dealing friend with whom he would often travel into Port of Spain with to sell lumber.
Said Akers: “He bought that car for me for $800. It was owned by a bus conductor from the area who when he died, his sons wanted to chop one another for it, so their mother decided to sell it.”
That was long before he had a driver’s permit.
“I could drive a little bit, but I was no crack shot. So I would drive back and forth in the area until I get in an accident one day and bent the fenders. So I got my licence, in 1975,” said Akers.
And while most of the cars from the time have rusted away and been replaced by Japanese roll-on roll-offs, Akers cared for his ride, which, except for a clutch cylinder leak, worked perfectly.
Until the end.
It turns out Akers outlived even the car. When we spoke with him yesterday, he was flexing up to go chop down some bush from around his home.
And he told us how the Austin died.
He had taken it down to Moruga that day a few years ago.
And on the way back, car and driver went down into some “break land”, one of the countless landslides that exist on that road to the south coast.
The tow truck came, tried winching the car out of the hole, and ended up tearing it into two pieces.
So Akers bought another old car that is quietly becoming a classic—The Datsun 120Y.
