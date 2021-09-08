There was once a tribe of disappointed goats tied among the tombstones of the Methodist cemetery at Manahambre Road, Princes Town.
The animals had grazed in the graveyard to the point where every blade of grass was gone, leaving only some tough vines and wildflowers for them to pick through.
From the porch of his house across the road, Lalan Binda had been watching this, with concern.
He knew a lot about magga goat and underfed animals.
So, a few years ago, with brushing cutlass and crook stick, he went looking for the good grass.
The best was just two corners away, Binda discovered.
So most mornings since then, he has made that trip to bring back a bundle that the goats fattened up on, not for later currying, but for their milk.
But every time Binda leaves home, his family worries it may be the last.
That’s because Binda is 85 years old, a bit hunched, and can no longer make a full stride.
He does it anyway, in tall boots and long sleeves, shuffling about 900 steps, on the road, to his destination, pulling the grass aside with crook stick, swinging that blade as strong as a youth, then tying the leaves into a fat bundle.
And somehow hoisting that and balancing it on his head, to walk back home, incredulous drivers swerving out of the way, asking themselves if pappy had any idea how dangerous that road had become.
So we met up with Binda in August to ask why didn’t he just take it easy, given his advanced age and family concerns.
Lalan Binda laughed at us.
He didn’t want to talk about that.
He wanted to tell us about his life and his wife, and of hard work and making happy memories; of being born (May 1936) into a family of cane cutters right where we sat to talk in Manahambre, of getting a primary school education at the Princes Town CM (Canadian Mission) school before joining the sugar industry workforce at age 12, cutting and stacking cane on carts for 24 cents a day, coming home blackened with soot.
He wanted us to know about his contract job from age 14, on the Malgretoute Sugar Estate, that paid more, and of all those bicycle rides he took with his partners during the planting season, reaching every coastline, riding all the way to Maracas beach, through the mountains, and back to South Trinidad; of that time he cycled home from Carlsen Field with a bag of tonka beans and his daughter holding on to the handle bars.
And of riding down to Mosquito Creek and coming home with a “feed bag” filled with mangrove crabs at a time when there were so many scurrying about that you had to choose which one to grab.
Life with ‘pretty woman'
And if you don’t believe anyone could ride that far on one of those bicycles (Rover, Triumph, BSA, Royal Enfield or Raleigh were the brands then), ask his children about the road races and trophies he won against the other bike men in the village competitions, pedalling faster than some of those cars could drive at a time when Manahambre was mud, then gravel road, then pitch sand.
That bike also took him down to the big bend in the Cipero river, where they would dam it to make themselves a swimming pool near the train tracks of the Trinidad Government Railway, that he would ride to get to the Brothers estate back in the ’50s.
And he particularly wanted us to know about “the prettiest woman to ever come to Manahambre”, his wife Surgie, whom his friend arranged for him to meet at Warren Road, Cunupia.
“Anywhere I go, people would trouble she. She was so nice. She didn’t even have to dress up or nothing. And she make me a man, could even cut more cane than me. She worked hard too bad,” he told us.
And together they made a life, parents to six children—Rita, Bidesh, Ramesh, Suresh, Ganesh and Sylvia—all born in the ’60s.
They lived rich lives even when poor, he said, buying cattle for the milk, chickens and ducks for the meat and eggs, ploughing and banking the land he bought to grow cassava and eddoes, saving enough to buy some strong mules up in Exchange Village, and in Tobago, to carry the cart-loads of cane to the weighing scale at Malgretoute, never once thinking of selling an animal to a butcher, honouring the Hindu’s belief in the divinity of the cow.
And with the money saved, replacing the house of wood, with one of brick and concrete twice as big.
Binda told us there was “never a quarrel or a cuss” between him and his beloved Surgie, till the day she died, ten years ago last month, at the age of 68.
Fire water
He also wanted us to know about those rum shops that opened before dawn and catered for the cane cutters, owed by Lee and Dulahin and Bara, and Chong Ling (this one still in business), and of having good credit in order to buy the family necessities and pay later.
And how he drank nothing but “fire water” (Puncheon) and a red rum called “wax” that went down hard, but somehow avoided doing any damage to his reputation or otherwise.
Proof, his family confirmed, was the long service award for his association with the Shree Vishwanath Ramayan Group at nearby Cedar Hill, a group that accompanied the officiating pundit to the yagna (night-time prayer service).
And about that grass that CEPEP has a hard time beating back—it was once worth a lot of money.
Binda said not all bush is the same. The mule and goats and cattle forage on para grass, which goes by a different name in most every country it grows.
There was a time when most people living outside the towns had animals, and grass was scarce. He remembers taking his mule cart for miles to find succulent para grass, loading 15 bundles at a time, each worth $100.
The grass, he said, was good green or as hay, and if you brought back low quality for your animals, they would reject it.
And you couldn’t just walk into a cane field and hack off the top of the cane stalks to feed your animals. The police would arrest you for that, he said.
The crook sticks
There is only more thing you may want to know about Binda.
He must have the largest collection of crook sticks in the world. He uses one as a cane, a pair to get down the steps, and whittles and shapes a new one every chance he gets.
He has so many that they stacked by the hundreds in and around the house, along with the whips he used to crack over the heads of his beasts of burden.
Meanwhile, these last few weeks, family members were able to keep Binda at home.
They say he was weakened by the side effects of taking the Covid-19 vaccine.
But they know he will be sharpening that blade to head back out the road soon.
The goats need good grass.
