Mr. Koyo's Castle

When Ramnarace “Koyo” Ramlochan was born in 1956, his parents already had 11 children.
Father was a cane farmer, mother a gardener and homemaker.
One more child would be born into that family, all sleeping on grass-stuffed mattresses in a shack of two rooms, three water barrels, a box cart, and an outhouse.
And together, they scratched out an existence in the sugarcane village of Lengua, near Princes Town.
This is how life began for Ramlochan.
“But there is nothing wrong with poverty. It breeds good character. At the same time, you don’t have to stay in poverty. You can work your way out of that,” said Ramlochan when we spoke with him last week.
So that is what he did.
In the year before he was to write the Common Entrance examination, he suffered a debilitating burn on his leg, and missed nine months of school.
Ramochan, one of the brightest pupils at the Princes Town Muslim Primary School, failed the exam. You had only one chance back then.
So he joined the child labour force, earning some dollar bills cutting grass, and cleaning in and around the village shop owned by Mr Chung Lee, outside which he would sleep some nights when there were no other options.
One day, Chung Lee asked him to come into the house to help fix a cabinet.
“I tried my hand at it and he said, ‘if you could fix this, you could fix anything. You could be a good joiner’. I told him, ‘Mr Chung Lee, I don’t have the qualifications to go to school, I even failed Common Entrance’. He said no problem. We will fix that”.
Ramlochan was sent to the San Fernando Technical School (then at Todds Street) with a letter penned by Mr Lee to be delivered to the principal, who read it, and ordered that the boy be enrolled in classes.
He would spend a total of 11 years there doing part time courses, while building furniture from the family home, and running “PH’ from Lengua to Princes Town to San Fernando in an old Datsun 1200, to make some extra money.
Insistence on perfection
But the teachers knew he was gifted, Ramlochan passing the joinery exam in one year instead of two, moving on to courses in draughting, junior builder and construction engineering.
Meanwhile, he began working for builders, taken under the wing of one in particular, Harricharan “Bobo” Gunness, who helped him through his 20s as he did the woodwork for homes under construction.
He said: “From the courses at technical school, I knew the fundamental principles of construction… so coupled with the technical training and the practical training with builders, I happen to have an edge on other builders.
“Eventually, I started one little house construction job, and people noticing my work gave me a next job, then a next, and then eventually I had, at one point in time in the mid-80s, I had 105 employees doing 14 jobs at the same time.”
Ramlochan would become known for his attention to detail and insistence on perfection, and develop a distinctive architectural style that some of the richest people in south Trinidad hired him to replicate for their new homes and businesses.
Once you see it, you know is it the work of “Koyo”.
But this master builder is so unassuming, you would walk right by him and never know his wealth or abilities.
“I hate to see a man behaving like he is some grand super human being and intimidating people just because he has a few blasted dollars more than somebody else. I consider that a stain. And I don’t want to be seen like that. Humility is the essence of all beauty….” he said when asked about this.
The Dole Chadee lie
Which brings us to that “castle” at the corner of Contention Street and Armour Extension Street, Princes Town, which, since it began taking shape in the 1990s, has been the subject of much misinformation and folklore.
The structure is four storeys high, with a basement, eight bedrooms, four kitchens, swimming pool, fish pond, and a maze of staircases and corridors leading to a mediation room in a tower topped with a weather vane.
If you know the building, you would likely heard talk it belonged to Dole Chadee, the reputed drug lord who would hang in 1999 for four murders committed in Williamsville in 1994.
But it is Ramlochan who owns that property. He bought the land for $36,000 in 1988 (we were shown the documents), began construction a year later with the $70,000 he had in the bank, and has been slowly adding walls and rooms whenever he earned more money from his construction jobs, while raising two children as a single father after a divorce.
But he thinks he knows why this nasty rumour started.
Ramlochan said he was overseeing a house construction in Williamsville in the late 1980s, when Chadee, who lived at nearby Piparo, began looking at his work while driving by.
“He seemed impressed with it. One day he stopped and asked, ‘who doing this work?’ I said me. He said ‘what is your name?’ I said Koyo. He said ‘boy, I have some work for you’. I said ‘no sir, I don’t want no work from you’. But eventually, he got in contact with the client I was building the house for and he pleaded with him to get me to do some work, because he was impressed.”
Ramlochan said he was taken to the Piparo home of Chadee who wanted all his properties rebuilt.
“I was kind of scared, so I said no I don’t want all that work, I would only take a little piece of work.
“My idea was, if I didn’t like how things were going here, I finish that and I gone. But strangely enough, the man treated me well.
“In all fairness, notwithstanding the reputation he had, which I am no judge of, he treated me more fairly and with greater respect than many of the so-called respectable clients outside.
“He never asked me to do anything illegal, he never disrespected me verbally and violently, and he paid me well.”
So Ramlochan rebuilt Chadee’s home in Piparo (since burnt to the ground).
He said, “And while renovating, Chadee used to go out in the yard and pray at the jhandhi (Hindu prayer flags), and he asked me one day. He said ‘Mr. Koyo, you could build a little temple here for me?’ I said I would try. And then without any plan, just using my skills, I put up a foundation.”
It was supposed to be a room. It turned into a grand mandir that still stands today.
Ramlochan went on to build homes for Chadee’s brother and mother in Valsayn.
And from the temple, he went on to begin construction at Chadee’s properties on his estate at Dindial Trace, Piparo, (now the Piparo Drug Empowerment Centre).
He said, “It was while those buildings were under construction, that (Chadee) got arrested and charged with the murders. His brother came and paid us whatever was owed. And we packed up and left. And that was the end of my dealings with him, businesswise, construction-wise and any other way.”
But of course this is Trinidad, where nothing spreads faster than fake news.
Ramlochan said a few jealous men involved in construction, and some ungodly church goers fuelled the story, since no one could believe that this ordinary man could be constructing this spectacular building.
It was even repeated in a daily newspaper last year, and the publisher is facing a defamation lawsuit over it.
Work till the day I die
So Ramlochan wanted to let people know.
His clients are wealthy, and his work highly regarded. He does not work for “peanuts”, and the money earned goes into his house.
“I came from below gutter poverty. But I decide, since God bless me with these skills, the best gift I could give to my children, is to build something wonderful for them. So that they would never have to know my type of hardship and poverty.
“Indian people are like that. You want to go the extra mile and provide for your children (his son is a chemical engineer, his daughter an accountant). That is in our DNA. We are made up that way. We do without, but we provide for them,” he said.
And also, the Chadee properties were just a few of many projects.
He estimates he has built 140 properties, among them five temples including the famous Triveni Hindu Mandir at Hard Bargain, the Teelucksingh buildings and the Judiciary complex in Princes Town, numerous mansions, and the single biggest project of all, a private home of five storeys going up near the Gulf View Shopping Complex.
But Ramlochan said whatever the size of the project, he never short-changed a client.
He said: A builder holds a lot of responsibility. The average family strives hard, maybe for an entire lifetime, to build one house. And if you, for the sake of making a bigger profit, go and do something halfway, you destroy these people for life. That would interfere with your karma. I can’t live with that.”
Unfortunately, Ramlochan said, because of the stigma attached to what should have been his legacy, his children no longer want to be there. So he is considering selling it. It’s about 75 per cent complete, and will take about $3 million more to complete.
He is unsure when he will finish what he started in 1989, but it will be done.
“People ask me, ‘Koyo, when are you going to retire?’ I say who me? How could you retire from something you love doing? So I will work until the day I fall down dead.”
