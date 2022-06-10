A TWO-WAY battle is now on between radio personality Randy Anim Masoor, also known as Mr Smooth and his wife Alana Mansoor as they both seek to obtain from the court protection orders against each other.
The two appeared before Magistrate Sarah De Silva in Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court, with each of them claiming they had been abused by the other.
This is the latest development after allegations arose on social media a week ago when a Facebook user alleged he saw the Boom Champions 94.1 FM “Make Up or Break Up” host punch his wife to the face while at a doubles stand on June 5.
But the matters before the court are not just limited to that incident.
The Express understand during their appearance, other instances of alleged abuse that are not in the public’s domain were raised by both parties.
Contrary to the post on Facebook, the woman said she was not punched to the face by her husband, but was “hit with a doubles.”
Mr Smooth on the other hand, claimed she scratched him on his face, causing it to bleed.
The couple had been married for just about one year.
At the end of the hearing, neither party was granted the respective orders sought, but instead the matter was adjourned to July 6.
Randy Mansoor was represented by attorney Shervon Noriega while attorney Harry Narine Singh appeared for the woman.
Earlier this week the radio personality posted a notice on his social media pages warning about the republication of the allegations originally posted by the Facebook user.
According to the notice dated June 6, and written by Noriega, Mansoor said the post and commentary that accompanied it was a “clear attack on his character.”
The notice stated the post was “dripping with mal-intent” and inaccurate information that was calculated to destroy his good name.
“It should be noted first that our client categorically denies any of the alleged actions that has been stated to be done by him and he has given us strict instructions to prosecute on his behalf the original maker of the baseless and premeditated statements and any further publications of same from the maker.
“We would also hasten to advise persons any further republication will be considered a fresh defamatory statement and we have received instructions from Mr Mansoor to act on them with immediate effect,” the notice stated.
The Express understands a pre-action protocol letter has since been prepared and is to be issued to the person who made the original post but up to yesterday evening, he could not have been located.