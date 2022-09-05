Radio announcer Randy “Mr Sooth” Mansoor has been placed on $500,000 bail after he allegedly choked and bit a woman and hit her in the face with a doubles.
Mansoor was charged with choking with intent to render unconscious, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating against a female victim.
The 34-year-old of Valencia was granted bail by a justice of the peace and has to report to the police station once a week as a condition of the bail, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
He is expected to face a Port of Spain magistrate on October 28.
The victim reported to police that on June 7, she and the accused were at a nightclub when they got into an argument during which he allegedly bit her on the cheek. They then went to Cipriani Boulevard, where they engaged in another argument, resulting in the accused allegedly hitting the victim with a doubles to her face, the police’s post said.
The couple then went to Chaguanas where the victim attempted to retrieve her phone from the accused, when he allegedly began choking her.
A report was made to the Eastern Division Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) on that same date and an investigation launched into the matter. The investigation was supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and ASP Bridglal, both of the GBVU.
The accused was arrested and charged with the offences by constable Cooper, of the Port of Spain Division’s GBVU, on Thursday and was granted bail by JP Stephen Young.