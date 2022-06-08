A radio DJ has issued a notice on his social media pages warning people to desist from sharing “erroneous” information on social media regarding an alleged incident that occurred on Sunday.
A Facebook user has accused the DJ of physically assaulting his wife during the incident.
Randy Mansoor, also known as Mr Smooth, yesterday posted the notice, drafted by his attorney Shervon Noriega, on his social media pages.
Noriega said Mansoor had seen and noted with trepidation the “clear attack” on his character, as evidenced by a social media post “dripping with mal-intent, inaccurate information and calculated statements designed to destroy the good name of our client”.
He said these were followed by “erroneous” posts on social media and which resulted in “deliberate vilification” of Mansoor.
“It should be noted first that our client categorically denies any of the alleged actions that have been stated to be done by him and he has given us strict instructions to prosecute on his behalf the original maker of the baseless and premeditated statements and any further publications of same from the maker,” Noriega stated.
“We would also hasten to advise persons that any further re-publication will be considered a fresh defamatory statement and we have received instructions from Mr Mansoor to act on them with immediate effect. He further informs us that he has also reported the incident to the police and they will investigate same,” he added.
The Express has been informed that Mansoor’s attorneys were up to yesterday evening in the process of preparing a pre-action protocol letter to issue to the original poster of the allegations