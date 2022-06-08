MORE than 2,000 appli­cants for Royal Caribbean cruise line jobs swamped the National Academy for the Perfor­ming Arts (NAPA) yesterday, hoping to be selected for jobs on board.

Ignoring all social distancing protocols, men and women, both young and old, spent hours in the hot sun hoping to be interviewed, but were unsuccessful as many never got a chance to reach the NAPA’s auditorium in Port of Spain.