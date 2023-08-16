When Mr Solo takes to the waters for the 55th edition of the Great Race on Saturday, it will be carrying a new sponsorship logo…that of AMSOIL.
In a press release on Wednesday, Prolube Ltd, exclusive Caribbean distributors of AMSOIL lubricants, proudly announces their partnership with Mr. Solo.
AMSOIL is the only brand external to the (Joseph) Charles’ family’s group of companies afforded sponsorship status and branding on the craft.
Commenting on the sponsorship arrangement, Prolube’s managing director Jason Alcantara stated, “We at Prolube are honoured to partner with the legendary Mr. Solo this year. AMSOIL’s lubricants have a proven track record of excellence and superiority, and is the exclusive choice of world-renowned mechanic, John Kasse, whose team arrived in Trinidad to join the Mr. Solo team of mechanics to ensure that the vessel is ready for the annual Great Race.
“We hope that this is just the first stage of a longstanding relationship with the team, as we launch AMSOIL’s range of marine lubricants in T&T.”
AMSOIL was the first brand of synthetic lubricants to be developed and introduced into the Trinidad and Tobago market some 20 years ago by Prolube Ltd.
The brand boasts a complete product line of full-synthetic lubricants that helps push the limits of vehicles’ performance, power and speed.
AMSOIL-Prolube sponsors high performance, winning vehicles in drag and track racing, motorcycle racing and now, power boat racing, consistently achieving unmatched versatility, performance and engine protection.
Mr Solo, the most decorated powerboat in Trinidad and Tobago, will be seeking to win its 19th Great Race title, having captured the “Fastest Boat” title 18 times in the previous 54 editions of the event.