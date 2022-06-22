Mr Trinidad Railways

If ever a Government makes a real attempt at solving Trinidad’s failing transportation system, there is one person they will need to speak with.
Glen Beadon will be at his home in the town of Hanley Castle, England, surrounded by a vast archive containing all we need to know about the railroad that, once upon a time, moved people and products around the island.
He has the documents to prove how the trains opened up the interior to settlers, connecting rural and urban, making a big island small, and poor people richer.
He possesses the records of the rail workers, from the porters to the station masters, who made it all happen.
He has some of the relics from the time when locomotives operated by the Trinidad Government Railway, Caroni Ltd and private industry travelled across almost 400 kilometres (246 miles) of track.
And he has the reports from the ’50s and ’60s which concluded that the rail system was uneconomical, and had to be dismantled after 150 years of history.
So a good start for anyone unconvinced about the power of the railway, abandoned in 1968, would be the book Beadon has co-authored on the subject titled The Railways of Trinidad.
It is now available for purchase.
By the way, Glen Beadon, 62, is Trinidadian to the core, and that book has been 48 years in the making. This is why.
Warm tropical country
The Beadon family’s journey to Trinidad began in the latter part of the 19th century when Glen Beadon’s great-grandfather sailed to British India as a mining engineer.
“Both of my paternal grandparents were born in India,” said Beadon.
“My grandfather was Colonel Eric HF Beadon (OBE), born in 1907. He attended boarding school in England, but returned to India to join the colonial police service. He transferred to Magwe, Burma, in 1933, which is where my father was born in 1935. Just prior to the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939, dad was sent off to boarding school in England where he remained for the duration.
“During the war, my grandfather was caught up in the Japanese invasion of Burma. He was forced to evacuate, on foot, in what became known as the Hukong Valley Exodus, in which some 40,000 men, women and children (mostly British, Indian, Chinese and Burmese) tried to reach India, fleeing the Japanese in 1942. Only half survived.”
Beadon continued: “Following partition of British India in 1947, my grandfather was dispatched to Trinidad as police commissioner under governor Sir John Shaw.”
The Beadons arrived in Trinidad in December 1948.
At the time, Glen Beadon said: “My father was 13 years old. It must have seemed a pleasant change to land in a warm tropical country after years of war-torn austerity in Britain.”
Owing to remodelling being carried out at the St James Barracks, the Beadon family spent the first two weeks on the island as guests of Sir John and Lady Shaw at Government House.
“Grandfather’s appointment (as police commissioner) to Trinidad was made under recommendation of Sir Hubert Rance, ex-governor of Burma and successor to Sir John Shaw in 1950 as governor of Trinidad.”
Meanwhile, Beadon’s father attended St Mary’s College but later, in 1953, joined the British Merchant Navy and travelled the world. He returned to Trinidad in 1955 as a trainee engineer for BWIA, then in 1957 joined the oil industry.
“Dad married my mother in 1959 and that is where I came along,” said Beadon.
“My grandfather served in the Trinidad and Tobago police force until April of 1962 when he took retirement under a stipulation which allowed expatriate officers to withdraw to facilitate the promotion of West Indians to the higher ranks of the service. Grandfather retired to the Isle of Man where he died in 1974.”
The railway love affair
During the 1960s, Beadon lived in San Fernando with his parents and brother.
“As a boy, I watched Trinidad Government Railway (TGR) trains as they came and went past the San Fernando Yacht Club. My father was a keen yachtsman and we spent many afternoons beside the railway line while he worked on his sailboat. Back then, I would dream of becoming a railway engine driver or an oil well driller. I became the latter, but still dream of the former.
“The club was positioned on the shores of the Gulf of Paria, and the Southern Main Line of the TGR ran along the boundary where, through a chain link fence, trains could be spotted. To enter or leave the club, one had to cross the railway. The TGR operated diesel engines by then, but would still use the occasional steam locomotives on cane specials.
“I was heartbroken when the San Fernando line closed in 1965, and would often stand beside it waiting for a train, not believing that it was all over. Trains did however run for three more years on the Arima line, in the north of the island, and I would sometimes watch them crossing at Morvant level crossing, on the way to see my grandparents in Port of Spain.
“Several years later, in 1974, I returned to the yacht club and took a walk north along the line, towards the junction with what used to be the Vistabella sidings. At that time, the track had not yet been taken up. At the junction, a few hundred yards north of the club, I stopped to take a look at the points, still padlocked for the main line.
“I had not been there long when a local couple and their two children came walking along the track on their way to San Fernando. They asked me whether I had lost something, I assured them that I had not, and explained that ‘I was interested in railways and would one day write a book on the subject’.”
And he did.
New discoveries
Said Beadon: “The idea remained with me for many years, but there was little in the way of information and photographs. Over the years, I began taking notes and gathering information. Many people assisted me and soon information seemed to find its way straight to me.
“I managed to collect all manner of things: tickets, photographs, timetables, anything related. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, I began to photograph and film the sugarcane railways across the South-Central part of Trinidad. I took an interest in the estate railway system, which predated the TGR and then outlived it.
“In 2002, a friend gave me David Rollinson’s book, Railways of the Caribbean, and for the first time I saw the names Roger Darsley and Dr Arthur Down. I was amazed by the photographs of Trinidad. In 2008, I happened to meet Henry Noon at a model railway exhibition in Birmingham. Mr Noon put me in contact with David Monckton. David had rescued Hunslet engine #1540/1927 from Trinidad in 2002. This engine was No.18 ‘PICTON’ which had worked in Trinidad for the Ste Madeleine Sugar Company.
“It was through David that I first obtained a copy of Roger Darsley’s article ‘Industrial Railway Record No.113’, published in 1988. Roger’s article was perhaps the turning point for me. I was able to combine Roger’s information with my own, and together we answered many questions and made new discoveries. I have corresponded with Roger over the last ten years, and together we have collaborated on all aspects of Trinidad’s railways.”
Readable and interesting tale
Of the book, Beadon’s co-author, Darsley, said: “Glen Beadon, a Trinidadian by birth and culture, has spent many years collecting the stories of the railways on the island, separating the hard facts of history and resolving conflicting accounts by searching archives at home and overseas. He has written this story down for the generations to come. In the course of doing this, he has become Mister Trinidad Railways, giving talks, writing articles, and appearing on TV. It gives me great pleasure to be associated with this book.
“Involved in cocoa and confectionery, I was on the island just after the final closure of the Government Railway, and again in the latter days of the Caroni railway system. Glen has put a great amount of original research into this book, which is a worthy addition to Trinidad’s archives, as well as a readable and interesting tale.”
Note: The book can be purchased through this link: https://mainline-maritime.myshopify.com/products/the-railways-of-trinidad.
It will become available locally in August.