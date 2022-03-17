Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah says yesterday’s Cabinet reshuffle will not cause much change.
In a statement, Abdulah said: “The Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Keith Rowley won’t change the proverbial price of coffee.”
Abdulah criticised the timing of the “out of the blue” announcement, saying it was a strategy by the Prime Minister to change the public narrative and shift attention away from issues that are very important to citizens.
Abdulah outlined these as the reignited Commissioner of Police Merit List and the Police Service Commission issues; the deaths of four divers who were doing work at Paria Fuel Trading Company; and what he described as the absence of any plan to deal with the growing crisis of high and rising food prices.
He said the MSJ believes that it matters not who is the minister of which ministry.
“What is important are the policies of the Government. Reshuffling ministers while leaving intact the same policies will give the same result. This is regardless of the competence of any particular individual. Dr Rowley’s PNM Government are resulting in growing inequality of wealth and incomes as the rich get richer and working people and the poor suffer more as they bear the brunt of the burdens of the policies. The reshuffle will not change that reality,” Abdulah said.
In focusing on attorney Reginald Armour being appointed Attorney General, Abdulah recalled that he was the lead counsel for Petrotrin in 2018 when the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union challenged the closure of the company and the retrenchment of workers before the Industrial Court.
“Mr Armour defended the interests of the status quo,” Abdulah stated.