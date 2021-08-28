THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) is raising concerns on issues related to the office of the commissioner of police, including the appointment of Gary Griffith as acting commissioner.
MSJ political leader David Abdulah, in a statement yesterday, noted the appointment of Griffith as acting police commissioner by the Police Service Commission (PolSC), as well as Griffith’s comments this week that citizens under current laws have a right, so long as they meet all necessary requirements, to be given a firearm user’s licence (FUL) and a firearm. The MSJ argued that while there have been acting commissioners on many occasions before, Griffith’s appointment was “unusual” as he holds no substantive post in the Police Service.
“In the past, the (PolSC) would have appointed a member of the senior ranks – deputy commissioner; assistant commissioner – to act. In normal circumstances, when a person’s contractual period comes to an end and is not immediately renewed, that person leaves the position. In June of this year, the Government laid in Parliament Legal Notice 183 of 2021. This was supposedly meant to simplify the process by which the PolSC would arrive at its merit list of candidates for the CoP position, which merit list is submitted to the President who then sends it to the Parliament for debate and decision as to which person on the list would be appointed as CoP and/or Deputy CoP.
“That was all well and good as the previous process was both very lengthy and costly. However, there is a sting in the tail. Clause 4 of the Legal Notice states that, where either the post of commissioner of police or deputy commissioner of police is vacant or is about to become vacant, the commission may submit to the President a list of suitably qualified persons from amongst the ranks of the Police Service, including those on contract or previously on contract, as nominees to act in the offices of commissioner of police or deputy commissioner of police, pending the conclusion of the procedure prescribed in paragraph 3,” the MSJ noted.