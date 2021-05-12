POLICE found the body of a man in a vehicle at Mayaro on Wednesday.
In the vehicle officers also found syringes with needles and vials of liquid.
Police were told by residents that the vehicle, a Honda City, was seen near the seaside at Bon Espoire Road since 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
However, officers were called to the scene the next day and around 11 a.m. Emergency Response Patrol officers responded to a report.
The man was seen unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat.
The syringes with needles and the vials were on the floor of the front passenger’s side.
A large black bag was on the passenger’s seat.
Police said the deceased was identified as Amrit Ramdass of Orchard Gardens, Chaguanas, a medical doctor who worked at the Mt Hope Hospital.
The body was removed to the Sangre Grande Hospital Mortuary pending a post-mortem this week.